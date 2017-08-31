Watch Sons Of Apollo introduce themselves

Sons Of Apollo – featuring ex Dream Theater men Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, Mr Big’s Billy Sheehan and ex Journey singer Jeff Scott Soto – have released a new video in which they talk about their new project. Watch it above, and watch the previous instalment below.

The band will release debut album Psychotic Symphony on October 220 via InsideOut, and recently revealed lead track Signs Of The Times.

In the new clip, drummer Portnoy says the band came together in a spirit of “respect and trust,” adding: “Each of the five of us are very used to having a lot of control – these guys have all done solo albums.

“There were many times where I felt strongly about something but Derek was super-passionate about it.”

Sherinian counters: “I learned from him because he was very passionate,” before telling Portnoy: “You could have been a fantastic lawyer.”

Portnoy replies: “No thank you!”

Psychotic Symphony is available for pre-order now. See the tracklist below.

Sons Of Apollo: Psychotic Symphony tracklist