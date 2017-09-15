Marillion, Anathema, Steve Hackett among Progressive Music Award winners

Artists from across the prog world have been honoured at the 2017 Progressive Music Awards in association with Orange Amplification.
The sixth annual event celebrated the past year in progressive music and was hosted once again by Matthew Wright, with dozens of artists taking their seats at the event at London’s Underglobe.
It was previously announced that Carl Palmer was to be crowned Prog God, and he was joined by a range of artists to receive one of the prestigious awards.
Marillion picked up the UK Band Of The Year award and International Band went to Swedish prog/metal outfit Opeth. The coveted Album Of The Year accolade went to Anathema for The Optimist, Steve Hackett received the Chris Squire Virtuoso honour and King Crimson topped the Best Video category for Heroes – their cover of the David Bowie classic.
Other winners on the night were Beatrix Players, Tim Bowness, Steve Hillage, Mark King, Voivod, John Miles, Max Hole and Eddie Jobson, while Spanish music festival Be Prog! My Friend scooped the best event award.
Find a full list of categories and winners below.
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- History of prog explored in new book Wonderous Stories
- The Prog Magazine Radio Show Is Back!
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Full list of 2017 Progressive Music Award winners
Limelight - Beatrix Players
Video Of The Year - King Crimson - Heroes
Event Of The Year - Be Prog! My Friend
Reissue Of The Year - Steve Hillage - Searching For The Spark
Album Cover Of The Year - Tim Bowness - Lost In The Ghost Light
Album Of The Year - Anathema - The Optimist
International Band Of The Year - Opeth
UK Band Of The Year - Marillion
Outer Limits - Mark King
Outstanding Musical Achievement - John Miles
Chris Squire Virtuoso - Steve Hackett
Visionary - Voivod
Industry VIP - Max Hole
Lifetime Achievement - Eddie Jobson
Prog God - Carl Palmer