Marillion, Anathema, Steve Hackett among Progressive Music Award winners

Artists from across the prog world have been honoured at the 2017 Progressive Music Awards in association with Orange Amplification.

The sixth annual event celebrated the past year in progressive music and was hosted once again by Matthew Wright, with dozens of artists taking their seats at the event at London’s Underglobe.

It was previously announced that Carl Palmer was to be crowned Prog God, and he was joined by a range of artists to receive one of the prestigious awards.

Marillion picked up the UK Band Of The Year award and International Band went to Swedish prog/metal outfit Opeth. The coveted Album Of The Year accolade went to Anathema for The Optimist, Steve Hackett received the Chris Squire Virtuoso honour and King Crimson topped the Best Video category for Heroes – their cover of the David Bowie classic.

Other winners on the night were Beatrix Players, Tim Bowness, Steve Hillage, Mark King, Voivod, John Miles, Max Hole and Eddie Jobson, while Spanish music festival Be Prog! My Friend scooped the best event award.

Find a full list of categories and winners below.

Full list of 2017 Progressive Music Award winners

Limelight - Beatrix Players

Video Of The Year - King Crimson - Heroes

Event Of The Year - Be Prog! My Friend

Reissue Of The Year - Steve Hillage - Searching For The Spark

Album Cover Of The Year - Tim Bowness - Lost In The Ghost Light

Album Of The Year - Anathema - The Optimist

International Band Of The Year - Opeth

UK Band Of The Year - Marillion

Outer Limits - Mark King

Outstanding Musical Achievement - John Miles

Chris Squire Virtuoso - Steve Hackett

Visionary - Voivod

Industry VIP - Max Hole

Lifetime Achievement - Eddie Jobson

Prog God - Carl Palmer