Sons Of Apollo tease video for new track Coming Home

Supergroup Sons Of Apollo have released a short video teasing their new track Coming Home.

The band sees former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian hook up once again – and they’re joined in the lineup by Mr Big and The Winery Dogs bassist Billy Sheehan, ex Journey frontman Jeff Scott Soto and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.

Coming Home will feature on the band’s upcoming debut album Psychotic Symphony, which will arrive on October 20 via InsideOut Music.

Sons Of Apollo previously released a stream of Signs Of The Time.

Psychotic Symphony is now available for pre-order – find the tracklist and cover art below.

Sons Of Apollo Psychotic Symphony tracklist

God Of The Sun Coming Home Signs Of The Time Labyrinth Alive Lost In Oblivion Figaro’s Whore Divine Addiction Opus Maximus

Watch Sons Of Apollo introduce themselves