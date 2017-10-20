Sons Of Apollo launch video for high-octane new track Lost In Oblivion

Sons Of Apollo have released a video for their new track Lost In Oblivion.

The fast-paced song features on their debut album Psychotic Symphony which launched today (October 20) via InsideOut Music.

The project sees former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian hook up once again. They’re joined in the lineup by Mr Big and The Winery Dogs bassist Billy Sheehan, ex Journey frontman Jeff Scott Soto and former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.

Portnoy says: “I can’t believe it’s finally here! The Sons Of Apollo debut album is finally out! This album has a little bit of something for everybody – classic rock, metal, prog… it’s a musical feast for the ears.

“To prime everybody for the release, we’re excited to debut the video for Lost In Oblivion. This song is full-on energy, excitement and shred!

“From that crazy double bass drum pattern that took me forever to perfect, to the insane bass and guitar unisons throughout the song, to Jeff’s always-hooky chorus, this song is another great example of what this band is about.

“We can’t wait for everybody to finally have the full album this week and we look forward to hitting the road in 2018 – playing all around the world all year long!”

Last month, Sons Of Apollo were confirmed on the bill for next year’s Be Prog! My Friend.

Psychotic Symphony is now available to purchase.

Sons Of Apollo also feature in the latest edition of Prog magazine, which is out now. The mag also features cover stars Opeth, Vuur, Motorpsycho, Magma’s Christian Vander, Enslaved, Lunatic Soul and much more.

Sons Of Apollo Psychotic Symphony tracklist

God Of The Sun Coming Home Signs Of The Time Labyrinth Alive Lost In Oblivion Figaro’s Whore Divine Addiction Opus Maximus

