50 Years Of Fleetwood Mac - celebrated in the new issue of Classic Rock!

One band, a myriad of eras and a whole lotta moving and shaking going on. Classic Rock’s latest cover feature celebrates half a century of Fleetwood Mac, beginning with Mick Fleetwood taking us through his band’s early blues years. Then we move on to the crazy drama of the multi-platinum, drug-addicted worldwide hit machine years, and beyond… and there’s a whole lot else in our new issue.

Features

Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl was supposed to spend 2017 taking some time out. Instead he ended up with a new Foos album exploring his darkest thoughts.

Chris Rea

Rock’s great survivor on industry sharks, strokes, cancer and why he’s earned the right to sing the blues.

Thin Lizzy

They were just another rock band, then they released Jailbreak and joined the A-listers. Now they had to stay there.

Steve Winwood

From teen sensation to Traffic, Blind Faith, session work and solo star, it’s been a long, successful and gem-studded career.

Bruce Dickinson

Fencer, author, pro pilot, cancer survivor… He’s not just the frontman with one of the world’s biggest bands, you know.

Tyler Bryant

How a chance meeting as an 11-year-old lead to him becoming a shit-hot guitarist and playing with some of rock’s superstars.

Lou Reed

Moving to London and hooking up with Bowie, they created the classic Transformer, the defining record of Lou’s career.

What’s on your FREE CD?

The Bands Play On

15 brand-new tracks of high-voltage rock’n’roll to put the cat among the pigeons, including Sun Kings, Black Mambas, Neon Animal and more…

Regulars

The Dirt

Classic Rock bids a heartfelt goodbye, and thank you for the music, to Walter Becker, one half of Steely Dan… How to get Gene Simmons to visit your house ($50,000 is all it takes)…Welcome back H.e.a.t, Gentle Giant and Galactic Cowboys… Say hello to Lukas Nelson and Gold Key, say goodbye as well to Holger Czukay, Dave Hlubek, Grant Hart, Don Williams…

Raw Power

Gibson guitars and watchmaker Raymond Weil team up for a timepiece that pays tribute to an icon: the Gibson Les Paul.

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Cranberries

How a storming left-turn, an incendiary, furious track about the bombings in Northern Ireland, made them massive.

Q&A: David Crosby

The political and outspoken former Byrd on protests, life and death and the Pope possibly being a big fan.

Six Things You Need To Know About Kadavar

Their face fuzz gets them into trouble and their new album, Rough Times, is a first-class trip. Meet the beardy Berlin trio.

Reviews

New albums from Robert Plant, Ronnie Montrose, Motorpsycho, Europe, L.A. Guns, Walter Trout, The Professionals, Lionize… Reissues from Whitesnake, Emerson Lake & Palmer, The Jam, Steve Miller Band, Grand Funk Railroad, Sex Pistols, Montrose, Nick Oliveri… DVDs, films and books on Bruce Dickinson, The Who, Lou Reed, Steely Dan, L7, Jeff Beck, XTC… Live reviews of Dan Reed, Psychedelic Furs, Voodoo Six, Band Of Horses…

Buyer’s Guide: Mick Ronson

He played on some of Bowie’s greatest records, but the talents of the guitar great from Hull stretched much further.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from The Doobie Brothers, Dweezil Zappa, Redd Kross, Mount Holly and Jonny Lang. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Ricky Warwick

The Black Star Riders frontman on the bands he’s been in, school, fighting, underage drinking and uncomfortable clogs.

