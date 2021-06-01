Slipknot announce Knotfest Roadshow 2021 US tour

Slipknot have announced a 25-date US tour.

The Knotfest Roadshow kick off on September 28 in Tinley Park, Illinois, and ends in Phoenix, Arizona on November 2. Support comes from Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange.

Tickets go on sale from 10am local time on June 4, though Knotfest subscribers can buy tickets at 10am local time on June 2.

The tour follows the previously announced Knotfest Iowa, which takes place in the band’s hometown of Des Moines on September 25 and also features Faith No More, Lamb Of God, Megadeth and more.

“With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about LIFE again,” says singer Corey Taylor of the tour. “‘To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we’ll see you soon.”

Percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan confirmed to Metal Hammer that the band are working on the follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind – and compared the new music to their second album, Iowa.

“This one is a cobra in a basket,” said Clown. “You can either know how to play the instrument, or you can take the circumstance. This is real. But you’re gonna open the basket. You’re going to play, you’re going to charm and be charmed.”

While no official release date has been confirmed for the still-untitled record, the Knotfest Roadshow announcement suggests that it may arrive this year.

(Image credit: Press)

Sep 25: Knotfest Iowa, National Balloon Classic Field, Des Moines, IA

Sep 28: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL

Sep 29: American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Milwaukee, WI

Oct 1: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Oct 2: DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Oct 3: Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY

Oct 5: St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY

Oct 8: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

Oct 9: XFINITY Theatre, Hartford, CT

Oct 10: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Oct 12: BB&T Pavilion, Camden, NJ

Oct 13: Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA

Oct 15: S&T Bank Music Park, Burgettstown, PA

Oct 17: PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

Oct 19: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL

Oct 20: iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

Oct 22: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

Oct 23: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

Oct 24: Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Pelham, AL

Oct 26: Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

Oct 28: Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Del Valle, TX

Oct 29: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX

Oct 30: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX

Nov 1: Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM

Nov 2: Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, AZ