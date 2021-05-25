Slipknot announce huge Iowa homecoming show

Slipknot will return to Iowa for a huge Knotfest show on September 25.

The 18-legged hate machine will bring the noise to the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola, Iowa with a full supporting cast, including Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb Of God, hip-hop duo $uicide Boy$, Trivium, Gojira, Fever333, Turnstile, Knocked Loose and more.

“A home show is always insane,” says Clown, “but a home Knotfest show will be on a whole other level. Prepare. See you soon for the new reality. Stay (sic).”

Slipknot recently revealed that they are currently in a Los Angeles recording studio working upon the follow-up to We Are Not Your Kind.



Speaking with Download festival presenter Kylie Olsson, Clown says that ‘great music has been written’ for what will be the band’s seventh studio album. “I’m not gonna talk about how many songs [have been completed], because, honestly, I can't,” says Clown. “But I can just tell you that I’m really happy, and the guys are really happy. [Corey] Taylor is on some level of singing that I've never heard him, which makes me really emotional. Great music has been written, and because of that, my favourite singer on the planet has sang the songs.”

“So, we’re in L.A. That's about all I can say,” Clown said. “And we’re making God music, and we’re having a blast. And it’s just great to be around everybody, and everybody is in the best mood I’ve ever seen. It’s a lot of fun being around the band; it’s a lot of fun not being stressed or having anxiety, and just doing what we do, because we've done it for 20 years. And people are finally, like, ‘Just do what you wanna do.’ And that's unusual for us, because it's usually me going, ‘No. This is what we're gonna do, whether you like it or not.’ So now, it's just, like, ‘Do what you want.’ And, man, what a pleasant thing to receive after all these years. It’s a beautiful thing.”



“We have nothing to prove to anyone; we only have to prove it to ourselves,” Clown adds. “And I've always believed that our fans, our culture, loves us because they can trust us. They might not like what we decide, but they're, like, ‘At least you decided it, and we're gonna back it, because you thought about it.’ So, is the music different? The music’s always different. I wanna make different paintings. I don’t wanna create the same painting. Familiarity is good, but recreating the same thing is not, in our opinion. So, what I can tell you is this for this album: I believe this album is the final album to exercise the right of what we’re searching for. I think we’re mastering it on this one.”

Tickets for Knotfest Iowa are on sale from the event website.