Slipknot to take 2-year break

Slipknot plan to take a two-year break after their current touring schedule comes to an end.

The metal giants are out on the road in support of fifth album .5: The Gray Chapter – named in honour of late bassist Paul Gray – and last weekend headlined the Main Stage at Download.

Percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan recently said the follow-up could arrive as early as 2017, but frontman Corey Taylor expects it to be a little later than that.

Taylor tells Rock Sverige: “We’re gonna finish touring and then we’re gonna take a couple of years off again to let everything chill. I’m gonna go do my thing, everybody else is gonna go do their thing.

“I know Clown’s got movies that he wants to make, which is very cool. He just wrapped his first feature a couple of months ago, which I’m pretty stoked for him about.”

Taylor also fronts Stone Sour and hints he’ll get back to work with them during Slipknot’s downtime.

He adds: “In a couple of years we’ll get back together and see what happens again. Kind of what we used to do before we lost Paul.”

Slipknot recently issued a video for their track Killpop.

Jun 20: Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jul 24: West Palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 25: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 26: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 28: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 29: Darien Center Darien Lake PAC, NY

Jul 31: Saratoga Springs Spac, NY

Aug 01: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Arena, NY

Aug 02: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Aug 04: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 05: Holmdel PNC bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 06: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 09: Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 11: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 12: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau, VA

Aug 14: Indianapolis Kipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 15: Chicago First Midwest Bank Amp, IL

Aug 16: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 19: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 21: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 23: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 24: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 26: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 28: Las Vegas MGM Resort Festival Lot, NV

Aug 29: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre NM

Sep 02: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Sep 04: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 05: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 25: Rock In Rio, Brazil

Sep 27: Sao Paulo Anhembi Arena, Brazil

Sep 30: Santiago Moviestar Arena, Chile

Oct 03: Buenos Aires Ciudad Del Rock Argentina

Oct 24: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA