Slipknot have just unveiled the new video for Killpop, taken from latest album .5 The Gray Chapter.

Having trailed it across Facebook and Twitter for the past week, the Nine have now finally unleashed the beast that is Killpop. And as you’d expect it’s ‘very Slipknot’.

Slipknot headline the main stage of Download Festival this weekend – we’ll no doubt be hearing this badboy and belting it out until our lungs give in.