Cool new proggy sounds from Jan Akkerman, Soen, Evergrey and more in Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week

It's Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week! Six new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

A massive well done to UK duo The Owl Service, whose delightful cover of the late Sandy Denny's The Sea won last week's Tracks Of The Week. UK prog metallers Another Realm, who feature Phil Stuckey from Stuckfish, were in secid place, with German quartet Unprocessed in third place.

The premise for Tracks Of The Week is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it? The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier, could it?

We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

ARGOVIA - MOUNTAINS

Argovia are a Colombian prog quartet who will release their secind album in 2026 and for which the ebullient Mountains serves as a taster. Formed in 2013 by multi-instrumentalist Ani Guillén (guitars, drums, bass, vocals) and keyboardist/music producer Carlos Arminio, Argovia, the band have released two EPs and their debut album, Distant Present in 2017. Their 2024 EP, Who We Are, was mastered by The Pineapple Thief's Steve Kitch. Ones to watch for sure.

"Mountains was born from a very deep emotional place,” says Guillén. “It’s a song about hitting rock bottom, feeling lost in an existential void, and finding your way out through someone who truly connects with you, reminds you who you are, and helps you escape the emptiness.”

“From the beginning, we knew we wanted an 80s-inspired sound, but approached from a modern perspective,” adds Arminio, keyboardist and co-founder. “We built the whole track from the keyboards - we didn’t even touch the guitar until the end.”

ARGOVIA - Mountains (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

SOEN - MERCENARY

"Swedish prog metallers Soen strike a typically anthemic feel on new single Mercenary, with singer Joel Ekelöf's powerful voice backed sounds that move from ethereal to harder hitting. The band will release their seventh studio album, Reliance, on January 16 through Silver Lining Music.

"Mercenary is about the violence we inherit, which then sees hatred seeping into lives -and life- which in turn shapes generations,” comments vocalist and frontman Joel Ekelöf. "At its heart, Mercenary speaks to the cost of belief."

"It also addresses betrayal, about how that can see us ‘crowning vultures into kings’”, adds founding member and drummer Martin Lopez. "Musically, it carries the essence of Soen – heavy yet melodic and built on power and precision.”

SOEN - Mercenary (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Watch On

JAN AKKERMAN - SYLVIA

Dutch prog hero Jan Akkerman needs little introduction, having played guitar for the legendary Focus during their classic 70s phase and rejoining the band later in the 1980s as well. These days, Akkerman has his own established solo career and will release a new live release, My Focus - Live Under The Rainbow, through Music Theories Recordings on December 12, from which comes this spirited romp through Focus's 1972 hit Sylvia.

"Live audiences give you the tension and responsibility to be creative, for me, that's the challenge I like," says the iconic Dutch guitarist. "After all of these years, you ponder what keeps Jan going out there, night after night. "It's my love to play for people all around the world."

Jan Akkerman - Sylvia (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

ENGRUPID PIPOL -TRIPEL ULTIMATUM

Engrupid Pipol are a prog metal power trio hailing from Chile, and the drivingly melodic Tripel Ultimatum is taken from the band's recently released concept album, Quadragenta At Finem Mundi. Tripel Ultimatum itself sets the tone for a dark, prophetic journey through the collapse of civilisation, with its Mad Max-themed video.

“We’re some of the last humans alive in a desolate world. I designed a mask for each member to reflect our personalities, and we each created our own wardrobe, very Mad Max-inspired,” explains guitarist Kaztrol.

Engrupid PiPoL - Tripel Ultimatum (official video) - YouTube Watch On

EVERGEY - OXYGEN!

Swedish prog metal quintet Evergey have released a new standalone single, Oxygen! ahead of their upcoming dates with fellow Swedes Katatonia, on what is a mouthwatering live pairing. They will play 32 shows across Europe, hitting the UK in December with live dates in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol.

“We’re thrilled to unleash our new single, Oxygen!," the band say "This is Evergey at our most explosive – almost certainly our heaviest track yet, packed with crushing riffs, vibrant key changes, and soaring melodies that’ll awaken your soul. Lyrically, it embodies the raw, suffocating weight of an inner darkness, yet symbolises the relentless, never-ending war to break free and grasp that fleeting breath of hope. We’ve bled for this one and can’t wait for you to live in its intensity. Because this is us, like you’ve never heard before!”

EVERGREY - OXYGEN! (Official Video) | Napalm Records - YouTube Watch On

MYRATH - UNTIL THE END

Tunisian-French progressive metal quartet Myrath will release their new album, Wilderness Of Mirrors, through earMusic on March 27. The uplifting Until The End is a perfect primer for the band's seventh album, featuring a powerhouse guest vocal performance from Amaranthe singer Elize Ryd. Myrath will tour eruope throughout April in support of the new album.

“Until The End is a cinematic duet that explores the fragile line between truth and illusion, blending Myrath’s signature Middle Eastern melodies with arena-sized metal and soaring choruses," the band say. "The collaboration with Elize Ryd adds a dramatic, emotive layer, making the track an instant highlight of the upcoming album."