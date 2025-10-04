Trivium abruptly part ways with drummer Alex Bent

Drummer Alex Bent has parted ways with Trivium after nine years – and just hours before they were due to perform at Aftershock Festival in California.

Bent's abrupt departure was announced via a post on his Instagram page on Friday (October 3) with no reason for the split being confirmed.

The band were due to play on the Shockwave Stage at the Sacramento festival at 4.45pm on Saturday (October 4).

In his statement, Bent says: "I am beyond grateful for the incredible past 9 years with Trivium – filled with unforgettable moments, music, and friendships that I’ll always carry with me. I’m so proud of every record and tour we created together, and I know Trivium will continue to dominate the world.

"They’ll always have my support. While this chapter has come to a close, this is by no means the end of my path as a musician. I’m excited for this new chapter, and I look forward to continuing to create, perform, and share music in new ways.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way. Your encouragement means the world."

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy replied to the post, saying: "Wishing you and your family nothing but the best."

This had fans speculating Bent had left for family reasons, and the drummer replied to one fan's comment with: "My family is all good man."

Trivium are due to launch their 32-date Struck Dead Tour with Jinjer and Heriot on October 31. There is, as yet, no news on who might be behind the kit for the tour.