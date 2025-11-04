Slayer’s Kerry King prefers Metallica over Megadeth because “Metallica has a singer”

Slayer guitarist Kerry King has revealed the frank reason why he prefers Metallica to Megadeth.

In a new interview with Reigning TV, King and Mark Osegueda, lead singer in King’s solo band, both name Metallica as their favourite of the two heavy metal bands, who’ve had an on-and-off rivalry for decades.

King explains why by saying, “Metallica has a singer,” taking a potshot at the vocal talents of Megadeth singer/guitarist Dave Mustaine.

“Sorry, Dave!” the guitarist adds.

Elsewhere in the interview, King and Osegueda are asked, “James Hetfield or Dave Mustaine?”, and both musicians name Metallica frontman Hetfield as their favourite between the two.

“James Hetfield – sorry, Dave!” King answers.

He adds, “I know I played in your band, but I’m going with James,” referring to the handful of live shows that King did with Megadeth back in 1984.

Slayer, Metallica and Megadeth all emerged as part of the thrash metal scene in California’s Bay Area during the 1980s. Mustaine was initially the lead guitarist of Metallica, but was fired amidst personal tensions with Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich. He formed Megadeth with the goal of being faster and heavier than his ex-bandmates, while Metallica continued with Kirk Hammett on lead guitar.

Megadeth intend to retire after one last touring cycle, set to kick off next year. In January, the band will release a “reimagined” version of the Metallica song Ride The Lightning. Mustaine, who has a writing credit on the original track, told Metal Hammer that he’s putting a new spin on the song to “close the circle” on his career.

“I’ve always respected James’ playing,” Mustaine told us, “and so this is a tip of a hat to him and to Metallica for everything that they’ve done, and everything that we’ve done. That legacy that really happened in that teeny little garage in Norwalk, California.”

Meanwhile, Slayer retired in 2019 but returned in 2024. The band are booked to play a special set at Las Vegas festival Sick New World in October 2026, celebrating 40 years of their landmark album Reign In Blood.

King announced the launch of his solo band shortly before the Slayer reunion last year. He released his debut album, From Hell I Rise, last summer and hopes to record its follow-up before the New Year.