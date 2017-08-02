Slipknot share The Devil In I documentary clip

Slipknot have released a short clip of them performing their track The Devil In I.

The footage has been taken from the band’s upcoming documentary The Day Of The Gusano which will launch in cinemas across the world for one night only on September 6.

The film documents Slipknot’s first ever visit to Mexico City in 2015 and features exclusive interviews with band members talking about their loyal fans.

Day Of The Gusano was directed by the band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan who explained: “Slipknot still has dreams for itself. Finally playing Mexico was one of them.

“It’s been a surreal life of rock and roll for Slipknot and the fact that the dreams still go on for us is simply incredible. Thank you.”

Guitarist Jim Root added: “We had such a great time at Knotfest Mexico – not only with all the friends and bands that were there, but with the fans and the crowd we had to document it with. Now we get to share it with the world.”

Tickets for the September screening are now on sale direct from the documentary’s website, with more venues being added regularly.

Earlier this week, Crahan spoke about the importance of discussing mental health in the wake of the deaths of Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington.

Corey wants to “write something violent” on next Slipknot album