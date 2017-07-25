Stone Sour, Halestorm, Epica and more feature on Hammer Goes 90s covers CD

This month, we decided to do something a little different and celebrate and explore the most insane decade in metal history. Ladies and gentlemen, may we present: The 90s Issue.

For the first time ever, Metal Hammer goes back in time to give you the definitive guide, album by album, year by year, to the decade that changed everything – and we got a few friends to help us make it extra special.

As well as a stacked issue (see more below), we’re also packing a free Hammer Goes 90s CD, featuring today’s biggest and best bands covering the greatest songs of the 90s.

Check out the tracklist below!

Stone Sour – Bombtrack (Rage Against The Machine)* Halestorm – Fell On Black Days (Soundgarden) Prophets Of Rage – Shut Em Down (live) (Public Enemy) Epica – Replica (Fear Factory) Hatebreed – Refuses/Resist (Sepultura) Powerwolf Night Crawler (Judas Priest) Enslaved – Jizzlobber (Faith No More)* Cult Of Luna – Bodies (Smashing Pumpkins) 36 Crazyfists – We Die Young (Alice In Chains)* Fleshgod Apocalypse – Heartwork (Carcass) Whitechapel – Strength Beyond Strength (Pantera) Palm Reader – Bachelorette (Bjork)* The One Hundred – New Skin (Incubus)* Eighteen Visions – March Of The Pigs (Nine Inch Nails)* Were I Blind – Enjoy The Silence (Depehce Mode)*

(* = exclusive to Metal Hammer)

ORDER OUR NEW ISSUE HERE.

….oh, and then there’s the MAGAZINE

We bring you the stories behind the craziest decade in metal’s history, through the eyes of the men and women that were right there on the frontlines. Year by year, album by album, from Alice In Chains becoming grunge’s first superstars in 1990 to the rise of black metal in 1991…

From the likes of Sepultura, Machine Head and Type O Negative spearheading the Roadrunner revolution…

…to the amazing, untold story that took The Crow from cult comic to movie phenomenon…

We tracked down Clown and original singer Anders Colsefni to give us the inside story of the birth of Slipknot…

And talk to The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett about how the dance legends invaded metal culture with 97’s game-changing Fat Of The Land…

We also look into the rise and tragic demise of nu metal stars-in-waiting, Snot, whose chance in the 90s spotlight was cruelly snatched away…

And we dissect the fallout of the Columbine massacre and how Marilyn Manson fought back against the media…

Plus, we find out what made thrash and death metal almost come off the rails…

…oh, and we talk to THE GREEN POWER RANGER HIMSELF, Jason David Frank! Hell yeah!

Whether you wanna relive some glory days or learn about a decade of metal brilliance, you need this issue – and this CD – in your life. On sale now. Getcha pull.

ORDER OUR NEW ISSUE HERE