King Parrot return with 3rd album Ugly Produce

King Parrot have announced that they’ll release their third studio album next month.

Titled Ugly Produce, it will arrive on September 22 via Housecore Records/Agonia Records and is the follow-up to 2015’s Dead Set.

It was recorded at Goatsound Studios in Melbourne, Australia, and is said to be “a twisted, cantankerous ride through an outback graveyard, high on PCP, reeking of animal feculence.”

Vocalist Matt ‘Youngy’ Young adds: “Ugly Produce reaches new heights in abrasive songwriting and serves up an odious pile of repulsive flavours you wouldn’t want to find on your local fruit and vegetable shelves.

“It’s a repugnant harvest of gnarled and nasty grind, death metal, thrash, and punk rock – and it’s more caustic than ever.”

In addition, King Parrot have released a weird video for album track Ten Pounds Of Shit In A Five Pound Bag. It can be seen below, along with the Ugly Produce cover art and tracklist.

They’ll head out on tour across the US from next month with Superjoint, DevilDriver, Cane Hill and Child Bite.

King Parrot Ugly Produce tracklist

Entrapment Piss Wreck Disgrace Yourself All Hail The Grub Ten Pounds of Shit In A Five Pound Bag Scattered Now It Stokes Frenzy Numb Skull Die Before You Die Spookin’ The Animals

Sep 23: Austin Come & Take It Live, TX

Sep 24: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Sep 25: Tucson Rialto Theater, AZ

Sep 27: Los Angeles The Whisky, CA

Sep 29: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Sep 30: Sacramento Ace of Spades, CA

Oct 01: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Oct 04: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Oct 06: Ringle Q & Z Expo Center, WI

Oct 07: Chesterfield Diesel, MI

Oct 08: Indianapolis Vogue, IN

Oct 09: Joliet The Forge, IL

Oct 11: New York Gramercy Theater, NY

Oct 12: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

Oct 13: Reading Reverb, PA

Oct 14: Worcester Palladium, MA

