Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators announce UK and European tour

Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have announced details of a 2019 UK and European tour.

The run of 21 shows will get under way at Offenbach’s Stadthalle on February 7 and wrap up with a performance at Lisbon’s Campo Pequeno on March 15.

The tour, in support of the band’s upcoming album Living The Dream, will take in four UK dates in Manchester, Glasgow, Doncaster and London.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on Wednesday, September 19.

UK fans pre-ordering the new album from Roadrunner Records by 2pm on September 13 will get access to an early ticket pre-sale for the four UK dates which starts Friday, September 14th at 9am.

Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators have released Driving Rain and Mind Your Manners from the new album, which will arrive on September 21.

Slash ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators 2009 UK & European tour dates

Feb 07: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 09: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Feb 10: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 12: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Feb 16: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Feb 17: Glasgow SECC, UK

Feb 19: Doncaster The Dome, UK

Feb 20: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Feb 22: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 23: Brussels The Cirque Royal, Belgium

Feb 24: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Feb 27: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 28: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Mar 03: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 04: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Mar 07: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Mar 08: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Mar 10: Toulouse Zenith, France

Mar 12: Barcelona St. Jordi Club, Spain

Mar 13: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain

Mar 15: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Living The Dream

1. The Call Of The Wild

2. Serve You Right

3. My Antidote

4. Mind Your Manners

5. Lost Inside The Girl

6. Read Between The Lines

7. Slow Grind

8. The One You Loved Is Gone

9. Driving Rain

10. Sugar Cane

11. The Great Pretender

12. Boulevard Of Broken Hearts