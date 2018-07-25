Listen to thundering new Slash track Driving Rain

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released a stream of their brand new single Driving Rain.

It’s the first material taken from the band’s upcoming album Living The Dream, which is set to arrive on September 21 via Slash's own label Snakepit Records and Roadrunner Records.

Speaking about the track, which the band earlier previewed, Slash says: “This is a riff I specifically remember playing with the guys for the first time at a venue in New Hampshire on the World On Fire tour.

“It's a cool guitar part we ran though, and from that point forward the rest of the song started to come together in my mind while on the road. We put it all together this year and Myles came up with a great melody for it."

Myles Kennedy adds: "The riff is very reminiscent of vintage Aerosmith. It's got a certain funk to it that's compelling.

“Lyrically, it's a story about somebody who works on the road – it could be a musician, and it could be a traveling salesman. What makes it interesting is this guy has an addict girlfriend or spouse who continues to relapse, and she ends up getting him to come home.

“She's miserable and falls back into bad old habits, and that compels him to head back to her to save the day."

In addition to the new single, the cover art and tracklist for Living The Dream have been revealed. Find them below, along with pre-order details.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Living The Dream

1. The Call Of The Wild

2. Serve You Right

3. My Antidote

4. Mind Your Manners

5. Lost Inside The Girl

6. Read Between The Lines

7. Slow Grind

8. The One You Loved Is Gone

9. Driving Rain

10. Sugar Cane

11. The Great Pretender

12. Boulevard Of Broken Hearts