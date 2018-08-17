Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators premiere new track Mind Your Manners

Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have released a stream of their brand new single titled Mind Your Manners.

It’s the latest track taken from their upcoming album Living The Dream, which is set to arrive on September 21 via Slash's own label Snakepit Records and Roadrunner Records.

The group previously revealed Driving Rain from the follow-up to 2014’s World On Fire.

Slash says: “I wrote this song on the spot to help the band get up and running once we got back in the studio this past January. It’s just a go-for-it type of song. Pretty straightforward rock and fun to play.”

Kennedy adds: “Mind Your Manners was something I didn’t hear until the guys had started jamming together. It’s a cool, up-tempo sort of thing and I knew immediately it would have its own place on this record.

“Lyrically, it’s about how when things are going well there always tends to be someone who tries to rain on your parade and knock you down. You have to keep people like that in check and not let them get to you.”

Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators have also announced that they’ll play an extra show at The Palladium in Los Angeles on October 16. They’ll head out on the road from September 13.

Slash is the cover star of the upcoming issue of Classic Rock magazine, which will go on sale from August 21.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Living The Dream

1. The Call Of The Wild

2. Serve You Right

3. My Antidote

4. Mind Your Manners

5. Lost Inside The Girl

6. Read Between The Lines

7. Slow Grind

8. The One You Loved Is Gone

9. Driving Rain

10. Sugar Cane

11. The Great Pretender

12. Boulevard Of Broken Hearts