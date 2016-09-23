Skyharbor release video for new single Chemical Hands

Skyharbor are premiering the video for their new single Chemical Hands exclusively with TeamRock.

It’s taken from the Indian prog metal group’s upcoming new album, due for release in February of next year.

Guitarist Keshav Dhar says: “Chemical Hands is possibly the boldest, most experimental song we have written to date. After releasing two fairly straightforward singles, we felt it was time to let rip and showcase the more bizarre and angry side of the upcoming new record.

“Michael Di Lonardo has created an absolutely stunning video for the song, perfectly representing the lyrical theme while being ambiguous enough for fans to pick their brains and stroke their goatees over. We’re stoked, and we hope our fans will be too.”

The track features new frontman Eric Emery, who replaced Daniel Tompkins who left the band last year. It follow the release of track Out Of Time last year, their first material with Emery.

Skyharbor will head out on a European tour later this year.

The run of dates is scheduled to kick off at Cologne’s Euroblast festival, Germany, on October 1 and will wrap up in Aarau, Switzerland, on October 15.

It will be the band’s first European dates with Emery.

Oct 01: Cologne Euroblast, Germany

Oct 02: Reading Sub89, UK

Oct 03: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Oct 04: Bristol The Exchange, UK

Oct 05: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Oct 06: London Dingwall’s, UK

Oct 08: Sheffield Plug, UK

Oct 09: Newcastle Unisu, UK

Oct 10: Glasgow Audio, UK

Oct 11: Milton Keynes The Crauford Arms, UK

Oct 12: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Oct 13: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Oct 14: Munich Feierwerk, Germany

Oct 15: Aarau Flosserplatz, Switzerland

Oct 16: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Oct 17: Budapest A38, Hungary

Oct 19: Prague Fluturum, Czech Republic

Oct 20: Frankfurt Elfer, Germany

Oct 21: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Oct 22: Paris Gibus, France

Skyharbor: Guiding Lights