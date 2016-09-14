EXCLUSIVE: Watch the Prog Awards in full!

Exclusively for TeamRock+ members, Prog is proud to present this exclusive video featuring all the action from this year’s Progressive Music Awards in association with Currencies.co.uk directly from London’s world-famous Globe Theatre. (Or, to be more exact, from the Underglobe – the theatre underneath The Globe that also, somehow, has its own tree.)

Our one and a half hour awards special features all the winners, all the speeches, backstage interviews and an endless stream of Rick Wakeman gags. Starring the aforementioned Mr Wakeman, Prog God Jon Anderson, Police guitarist Andy Summers, Big Big Train, Marillion, Trevor Horn and many many more – pour yourself a hot cuppa and settle in for 90 minutes of crazy key changes, mad waistcoats and mind-boggling concepts.

Be prog, my friends…

