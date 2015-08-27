Skyharbor premiere Out Of Time

Skyharbor have premiered their track Out Of Time with TeamRock.

It’s their first material with frontman Eric Emery, who was hired after Dan Tompkins left in June.

Guitarist Keshav Dhar says: “Out of Time marks the start of a very exciting and challenging phase for us as a band. With each release, we love to explore a different facet of our music, and add that to the core musical values that define us – emotion, intensity and groove.”

Dhar reports that the addition of former Concordia singer Emery along with drummer Aditya Ashok has brought “a whole new perspective” to the group as they work towards a new record in early 2016.

He adds: “We’re so excited to move into the future and create something special with this next album. We are exploring some unfamiliar yet exciting sounds, but staying 100% true to what makes Skyharbor what it is.”

The band’s last release was Guiding Lights in 2014.