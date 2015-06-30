Skyharbor split with Tompkins

Daniel Tompkins has quit as frontman of Skyharbor after five years with the Indian prog outfit.

Tompkins says he felt he was holding the band back from their full potential and that leaving is one of the most difficult decisions he’s ever had to make.

The singer says: “I’m incredibly sad to be parting ways with my amazing friends Keshav, Devesh, Krishna and Aditya. We have collectively come to the decision that it is in the best interest of the group that I step down as the frontman of Skyharbor.

“From the very start I have put my heart and soul into the project but circumstances have made it clear that I am holding the band back from opportunities too good to miss. We all agree this is the best thing for everyone. We will always be close friends and I wish them only the best for the future.”

Tompkins re-joined Tesseract last year, taking over from Ashe O’Hara.

Skyharbor have brought in Eric Emery as their new frontman. The Cleveland singer previously fronted Concordia, who this week announced they’d split.

Skyharbor say: “Eric is a fantastic talent and we are all very excited to write and play music with him. When we reached out to Eric in the hopes of finding someone to fill Dan’s shoes, we were all delighted by the quality of his audition and his enthusiasm to fill the spot.

“As a Grammy-nominated engineer, Eric brings to the band not just his voice but his music production experience and knowledge, and we look forward to performing live with him, starting with our first US and Canada tour later this year, details of which we will announce shortly.

“As tricky as the last few months have been, we truly believe that everything has worked out for the best. We couldn’t be more confident in our new lineup and our future.”

Skyharbor released their second album Guiding Lights last year.