Serpentyne release The Dark Queen video

Serpentyne have released a video for their track The Dark Queen exclusively with Prog.

The song features on the London-based band’s third album The Serpent’s Kiss, which launched in September. The group cut back on their live performances to write and record the follow-up to 2014’s Myths And Muses.

The Dark Queen is said to be based on “the legend of the evil Queen of the Land of the Black Isles, who had been turned to stone by the wizard, Zadoc. She was released from her spell by a gypsy boy called Hassen. When the queen came back to life she took Hassen’s life and then went on to destroy Zadoc’s followers, burning their homes.”

Maggiebeth Sand, Mark Powell, Matthew Damian, Mark Jenkins, Nigel Middleton and John Haithwaite are known for the use of their medieval instruments, although their latest album features a “more symphonic sound coupled with heavier guitars.”

The Serpent’s Kiss will be released on January 13 next year.

