Steve Hackett to headline Giants Of Rock festival

Steve Hackett has been confirmed as headliner for next year’s Giants Of Rock festival in the UK

The three-day event will run from January 27-30 at Butlin’s Minehead resort – and will see the former Genesis guitarist play tracks from Selling England By The Pound and Wind And Wuthering.

Other artists confirmed for Giants Of Rock include Ian Anderson’s Jethro Tull, John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest, Popa Chubby, Gun, Bernie Marsden, the Crazy World of Arthur Brown and Phil Campbell’s All Star Band.

Hackett’s appearance at the event comes ahead of his run of UK and Ireland tour dates, which kick off in Dublin on April 26.

Hackett said: “I’m excited to bring my latest show involving a new set of Genesis and Hackett numbers to the UK in 2017.”

He’ll be joined onstage by keyboardist Roger King, drummer and percussionist Gary O’Toole, saxophonist and flautist Rob Townsend, bassist Nick Beggs and vocalist Nad Sylvan.

Tickets for Giants Of Rock are available via Bigweekends.com.

Apr 26: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 28: Cardiff St David’s Hall, UK

Apr 30: Reading Hexagon, UK

May 01: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 03: Sheffield City Hall, UK

May 04: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

May 05: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

May 07: Liverpool Philharmonic, UK

May 08: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

May 10: Southend Cliffs Pavilion, UK

May 11: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 13: Oxford New Theatre, UK

May 14: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

May 16: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

May 17: Gateshead Sage, UK

May 19: London Palladium, UK

