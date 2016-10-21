Katatonia reveal The Great Cold Distance anniversary edition

Katatonia have announced a 10th anniversary version of 2006 album The Great Cold Distance.

It will be released in a four disc deluxe hardback 40-page book edition on January 20 next year, while a double gatefold vinyl version arrives earlier, on December 9.

The 4CD version includes three bonus discs featuring b-sides and bonus songs, a new 5.1 remix of the album by Bruce Soord and a live album of Katatonia playing The Great Cold Distance in its entirety with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra in Bulgaria in September 2016.

Guitarist Anders Nystrom says: “Looking back at our set lists from a historic perspective, it dawned on us that there’s been no other album from which we played more songs than The Great Cold Distance, so in the light of its 10th anniversary this year, it’s with much pride and joy to announce the ultimate edition featuring all the scattered bits and pieces related to this album.”

The Great Cold Distance was Katatonia’s seventh studio album and was recorded and mixed at Fascination Street, Orebro Sweden, produced by Nystrom/Renkse on and co-produced, mixed & engineered by Jens Bogren & David Castillo.

The album featured 3 singles, now classic Katatonia songs – “My Twin”, “July” and “Deliberation”. Vocalist Jonas Renkse, at the time of the album’s release stated: “While embracing this album one must know that it will only help to increase the coldness between us. It’s a devious life. And this is a soundtrack to it.”

The 4CD and 2LP versions are available for pre-order now, along with a 2LP red vinyl edition.

Katatonia released their 10th album The Fall Of Hearts earlier this year.

Katatonia The Fall Of Hearts 2LP tracklist

A

Leaders Deliberation Soil’s Song My Twin Consternation

B

Follower Rusted Increase July In The White

C

The Itch Journey Through Pressure My Twin (Opium Dub Version) Displaced Dissolving Bonds

D

In The White (Urban Dub) Code Against The Code Soil’s Song (Krister Linder 2012 Remix) Unfurl

