Hear power metal wardogs Sabaton dive into mediaeval history with new song Templars

Sabaton have quantum-leapt to the Middle Ages for their new single Templars.

Themed around the mediaeval order of the Knights Templar, which the Swedes describe as their “most-requested topic”, the track is the first taste of their as-yet-unannounced new album, the follow-up to 2022’s World War I-focussed The War To End All Wars.

Templars is Sabaton’s first release via their new home, Better Noise Music. It comes with a cinematic music video, which you can watch below, and will be released on special-edition 12-inch vinyl on June 27. Units are limited to 1,000 and you can preorder yours now.

Bassist/songwriter Pär Sundström comments: “Templars is the first song we wrote for our forthcoming album and it truly brings out the theatrical side of Sabaton. From the moment we started working on it, we were overflowing with ideas on how to bring it to life on stage. We didn’t just want to play it – we wanted to show it!”

Sabaton will more than likely play Templars when they hit the road on the Legendary tour later this year. The run, announced late last year, will see the band play in arenas across Europe in November and December, supported by an orchestra performing some of their songs. The London stop at the O2 Arena will mark their biggest-ever UK headline show.

See all of the Legendary dates below.

Sabaton’s impending album will be their first with returning guitarist Thobbe Englund since 2016’s The Last Stand. He amicably left the band that July, with his former colleagues calling it a personal and creative choice, but returned to the fold last year.

In October, Sabaton released a concert film documenting their most recent run of shows, The Tour To End All Tours. Recorded at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, it was awarded a near-perfect four-and-a-half stars by Metal Hammer. Journalist Rich Hobson called it “an absolute masterclass in heavy metal maximalism”.

Nov 14: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Nov 15: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Nov 16: Ostrava Ostravar Aréna, Czech Republic

Nov 18: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 20: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 22: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Nov 24: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Nov 25: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 26: Esch sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 28: Paris Accor Arena, France

Nov 29: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Dec 01: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 02: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Dec 04: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 05: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Dec 06: Nottingham Motorpoint, UK

Dec 08: Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

Dec 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Dec 11: Oslo Telenor, Norway