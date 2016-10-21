John Lees' Barclay James Harvest announce UK tour

John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest have announced a run of six UK tour dates in November.

The shows will see the band perform classic Barclay James Harvest material from their three-decade recording career, along with selections from 2013 studio album North, which was the group’s first all new studio album in 14 years.

Barclay James Harvey classic albums Everyone Is Everybody Else, Octoberon, XII and Gone To Earth were all recently reissued in deluxe editions with new 5.1 surround and stereo remixes on Esoteric Recordings/Cherry Red Records.

Lees recently spoke to Prog magazine about the band’s career and recalled the clamour for tickets to their show sin the late 70s and early 80s.

He said: “On one of the later tours we did in Germany, in 1979-80, we sold a million tickets. It’s ridiculous! I’ve got a platinum ticket at home. Then we went on and played to 185,000 people in front of the Reichstag.

“We’d sold something like seven million albums back in the late 70s – I hate to think of how many we’ve sold now. It’s fantastic really. We’ve just always had massive support.”

John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest will also perform at next year’s Giants Of Rock festival alongside Steve Hackett.

John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest UK tour 2016

Nov 03: Canterbury Westgate Hall

Nov 05: Farncombe Godalming St John’s Church

Nov 09: New Brighton Wirral Floral Pavilion

Nov 10: Norwich St Andrews Hall

Nov 11: London Cadogan Hall

Nov 12: Ipswich Regent Theatre

JOHN LEES’ BARCLAY JAMES HARVEST: Legacy – Live at Shepherd’s Bush