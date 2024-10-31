These ARE the droids you’re looking for: Save big on Lego Star Wars sets featuring C-3PO and R2-D2

Black Friday will be with us on November 29, a day where there will be amazing deals on all sort of stuff - from turntables and CD box sets, to Lego sets, pop-culture collectables and more. But if you simply can’t wait, you can save on two of the universe’s best-loved Star Wars Lego droids right now.

Amazon have opened the blast doors and sliced 20% off the Lego Star Wars C-3PO kit, taking it down from £124.99 to £99.99. You can also get a discount on Amazon US, with Threepio down from $139.99 to $131.48.

The 1138-piece droid can be manoeuvred into different poses once complete and the pack also contains an info plaque and C-3PO mini figure.

Of course, C-3PO just isn’t complete without his trusty sidekick R2-D2 - lucky then that you can reunite them without a Sandcrawler in sight for a few Imperial Credits less than normal. That’s because Amazon have used the Force to take the price down on the 1050-piece Lego Star Wars R2-D2 from £89.99 to £66.99 ahead of Black Friday.

The R2 Lego model also comes with a 25th anniversary minifigure of Darth Malak and an information plaque with a stand for the minifigure. Once completed, R2-D2 has a 360-degree rotating head, along with detachable third leg, attachable periscope and tools. Best of all, you can stand both R2 and Threepio side by side in your Star Wars den, making the place more comfortable than a Saturday night at the Mos Eisley cantina.

