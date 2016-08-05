Sabaton issue Art Of War live video

Sabaton have released a live video showcasing their track Art Of War.

It was filmed at Nantes’ Stereolux venue in France earlier this year and features on the bonus DVD included on the Digibook and Earbook versions of their upcoming eighth album, The Last Stand. The album takes its inspiration from famous defensive ‘last stand’ battles.

The follow-up to 2014’s Heroes is due out on August 19 via Nuclear Blast. It can be pre-ordered now.

It also follows the lyric video for the song The Blood Of Bannockburn.

Bassist Par Sundstrom said of the Peter Sallai’s cover art: “We had the idea to make an image reflecting soldiers of different times representing the different historical battles we sing about on the new album. This only reveals a small part of the album topics though.

“We always have several ideas for albums to work with. Since there are countless different views and angles of war, we will unfortunately never run out of ideas. We felt that the last stand was something perfect for Sabaton. Heroes was a perfect theme and The Last Stand is right down our alley too. It was exciting to do the research.”

Sabaton are scheduled to play Heavy Montreal, Canada, this weekend before heading to Europe for a run of shows. They’ll then tour with with Accept in 2017.

Sabaton The Last Stand

Sabaton The Last Stand tracklist

Sparta Last Dying Breath Blood Of Bannockburn Diary Of An Unknown Soldier The Lost Battalion Rorke’s Drift The Last Stand Hill 3234 Shiroyama Winged Hussars The Last Battle

Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 18: Binkelbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

Aug 20: Falun Sabaton Open Air, Sweden

Aug 28: Straszecin Czad Festival, Poland

Aug 29: Wroclaw Rock For Freedom, Poland

Jan 07: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Jan 08: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Jan 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Jan 11: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jan 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jan 14: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Jan 28: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Jan 29: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Jan 31: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Feb 01: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Feb 04: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany

Feb 05: Munich Zenith, Germany

Mar 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

