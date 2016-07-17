Sabaton issue Blood Of Bannockburn lyric video

Sabaton have released a lyric video for their track Blood Of Bannockburn.
The song from the Swedish band’s upcoming eighth album The Last Stand tells the story of the landmark Scottish victory over the English in the 1314 battle.
Sabaton share details of the historic fight: “Nine years after the execution of William Wallace, the Scottish laid siege upon Stirling Castle and an agreement was made that if it had not been relieved by mid-summer, the English would surrender the castle to the Scottish. The English could of course not ignore that challenge, and sent a formidable force north towards Stirling to break the siege and relieve the troops inside.
“In the end, Robert the Bruce and the Scottish defeated the English under Edward II’s command with a force half the size and not nearly as well equipped of what the English had at their disposal.”
- Vince Neil sued over alleged assault
- Jerry Cantrell recalls Alice In Chains goodbye to Layne Staley
- News in Brief: Megadeth, Meshuggah, Crown The Empire & more
- Ozzy calls Stairway To Heaven trial a waste of time
The follow-up to 2014’s Heroes will be released August 19 via Nuclear Blast.
The concept album The Last Stand takes its inspiration from famous defensive ‘last stand’ battles. The set was previewed with the lead track The Lost Battalion, which recounts a World War One battle between American and German forces in 1918.
The Last Stand can be pre-ordered now. Sabaton are currently on the road playing shows across Europe.
Sabaton The Last Stand tracklist
- Sparta
- Last Dying Breath
- Blood Of Bannockburn
- Diary Of An Unknown Soldier
- The Lost Battalion
- Rorke’s Drift
- The Last Stand
- Hill 3234
- Shiroyama
- Winged Hussars
- The Last Battle
Sabaton tour dates
Jul 24: Rome Sonisphere, Italy
Jul 26: Mariehamn Rockfest, Finland
Aug 03: Skanderborg Smukfest, Denmark
Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC
Aug 18: Binkelbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany
Aug 20: Falun Sabaton Open Air, Sweden
Aug 28: Straszecin Czad Festival, Poland
Aug 29: Wroclaw Rock For Freedom, Poland
Jan 07: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany
Jan 08: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Jan 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Jan 11: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Jan 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Jan 14: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Jan 28: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Jan 29: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Jan 31: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Feb 01: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany
Feb 04: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany
Feb 05: Munich Zenith, Germany
Mar 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany