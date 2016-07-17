Sabaton issue Blood Of Bannockburn lyric video

Sabaton have released a lyric video for their track Blood Of Bannockburn.

The song from the Swedish band’s upcoming eighth album The Last Stand tells the story of the landmark Scottish victory over the English in the 1314 battle.

Sabaton share details of the historic fight: “Nine years after the execution of William Wallace, the Scottish laid siege upon Stirling Castle and an agreement was made that if it had not been relieved by mid-summer, the English would surrender the castle to the Scottish. The English could of course not ignore that challenge, and sent a formidable force north towards Stirling to break the siege and relieve the troops inside.

“In the end, Robert the Bruce and the Scottish defeated the English under Edward II’s command with a force half the size and not nearly as well equipped of what the English had at their disposal.”

The follow-up to 2014’s Heroes will be released August 19 via Nuclear Blast.

The concept album The Last Stand takes its inspiration from famous defensive ‘last stand’ battles. The set was previewed with the lead track The Lost Battalion, which recounts a World War One battle between American and German forces in 1918.

The Last Stand can be pre-ordered now. Sabaton are currently on the road playing shows across Europe.

Sabaton The Last Stand tracklist

Sparta Last Dying Breath Blood Of Bannockburn Diary Of An Unknown Soldier The Lost Battalion Rorke’s Drift The Last Stand Hill 3234 Shiroyama Winged Hussars The Last Battle

Jul 24: Rome Sonisphere, Italy

Jul 26: Mariehamn Rockfest, Finland

Aug 03: Skanderborg Smukfest, Denmark

Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 18: Binkelbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

Aug 20: Falun Sabaton Open Air, Sweden

Aug 28: Straszecin Czad Festival, Poland

Aug 29: Wroclaw Rock For Freedom, Poland

Jan 07: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Jan 08: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Jan 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Jan 11: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jan 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jan 14: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Jan 28: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Jan 29: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Jan 31: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Feb 01: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Feb 04: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany

Feb 05: Munich Zenith, Germany

Mar 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

