David Draiman recalls ‘out of place’ Disturbed audition

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has recalled feeling “out of place” at his audition for the band 20 years ago this week – and how the meeting resulted in their first song being written.

He remembers being dressed as a “stoner” while his future bandmates “looked like they were from Skid Row.”

The encounter took place after he saw a notice in a Chicago music publication.

Draiman says: “I went to an audition for a band whose ad I’d seen. I walked into their rehearsal spot on the south side – and the guys looked like they were from Skid Row.

“All wearing faded, frayed, acid-washed jeans, flannel shirts – halfway open, of course – long, feathered and flowing hair, and Converse All Stars no laces, with the tongues out.

“I could not have felt more out of place. I was wearing jean shorts, yes, jean shorts, sandals and a plain white t-shirt, in full ‘north side Chicago stoner’ mode.”

He’d spoken to guitarist Dan Donegan before the meeting and compared musical tastes, so he was asked to suggest a cover version they all might know.

Draiman continues: “‘Do you have any originals?’ I asked. ‘Yes,’ they said, ‘But what are you going to sing?’ ‘I’ll come up with something,’ I said. ‘Just go ahead and play, and I’ll improvise.’”

He describes the music he heard as “heavy and dark, rhythmic and beautiful,” and admits he felt “fascinated and intimidated” by it.

“That very first jam ended up becoming our very first song, Want, off The Sickness,” says Draimain.

Thanking “the most passionate and dedicated fans in the world” for their support since then, he adds: “Hard to believe that was 20 years ago. What a crazy ride it’s been, and how far we’ve come. Here’s to another 20 years!”

Disturbed – who released debut The Sickness in 2000 and launched sixth album Immortalized last year – are currently touring North America with Chevelle, before joining Avenged Sevenfold on their UK road trip in January.

Aug 08: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 13: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 15: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 17: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 19: Concord Pavilion, CA

Sep 23: Las Vegas Joint, NV (support TBA)

Sep 27: West Valley City Maveridk Centre, UT

Sep 28: Colorado Spring World Arena, CO

Sep 30: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

Oct 04: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Oct 05: University Park Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 07: Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, NJ

Oct 08: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Oct 09: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Oct 17: Austin Moody Theater, TX

Oct 18: Midland Horseshoe Pavillion, TX

Oct 19: El Paso Speaking Rock Arena, TX

Oct 21: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

Disturbed's Draiman thinks people have become genre snobs