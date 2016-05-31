Sabaton release 2017 tour dates with Accept

Sabaton have released the first dates for their 2017 European tour.

The Swedish metal outfit will hit the road in support of upcoming eighth album The Last Stand. The trek will kick off in Germany on January 7, with Accept onboard as main support.

Sabaton bass player Par Sundstrom: “We have just finished our new album, which is titled The Last Stand and we know we have done a great album, which all fans of Sabaton can appreciate for many years.

“The Last Tour will be the biggest and best tour of Sabaton ever. It is the tour we have been looking forward to do for all these years.“

Accept guitarist Wolf Hoffmann: “Accepting a tour with Sabaton is the result of a very cool relationship we have with the band.

“We have not seen a band who has such a clear vision where they want to go and it is rare that bands can translate their visions into real action. Sabaton are a hard-working band and are a serious role model for aspiring musicians and young bands.

“We are looking forward to have an exciting tour - especially after we have been in the studio for a while and sure feel some kind of cabin fever.“

Tickets are on sale now via Sabaton’s website. More dates will be added in due course.

Sabaton European tour 2017

Jan 07: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Jan 08: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Jan 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Jan 11: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jan 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jan 14: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Jan 28: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Jan 29: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Jan 31: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Feb 01: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Feb 04: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany

Feb 05: Munich Zenith, Germany

Mar 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

