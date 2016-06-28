Sabaton issue The Last Stand trailer

Sabaton have issued a trailer for their upcoming album The Last Stand.
The follow-up to 2014’s Heroes will be released on August 19 via Nuclear Blast and the Swedish outfit previously revealed the track The Lost Battalion.
Frontman Joakim Broden says: “I want to share this joy and happiness with everyone because that’s what I’m feeling because the album is done. It’s fantastic and I love it.”
The Last Stand can be pre-ordered now. The band recently wrapped up a European tour but will hit the road again in August for a handful of live shows before heading out with Accept in 2017.
Sabaton The Last Stand tracklist
- Sparta
- Last Dying Breath
- Blood Of Bannockburn
- Diary Of An Unknown Soldier
- The Lost Battalion
- Rorke’s Drift
- The Last Stand
- Hill 3234
- Shiroyama
- Winged Hussars
- The Last Battle
Sabaton tour dates
Aug 03: Skanderborg Smukfest, Denmark
Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC
Aug 18: Binkelbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany
Aug 20: Falun Sabaton Open Air, Sweden
Aug 28: Straszecin Czad Festival, Poland
Aug 29: Wroclaw Rock For Freedom, Poland
Jan 07: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany
Jan 08: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Jan 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Jan 11: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Jan 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Jan 14: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Jan 28: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Jan 29: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Jan 31: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Feb 01: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany
Feb 04: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany
Feb 05: Munich Zenith, Germany
Mar 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany