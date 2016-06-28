Trending

Sabaton issue The Last Stand trailer

Sabaton release teaser trailer for upcoming album The Last Stand

Sabaton have issued a trailer for their upcoming album The Last Stand.

The follow-up to 2014’s Heroes will be released on August 19 via Nuclear Blast and the Swedish outfit previously revealed the track The Lost Battalion.

Frontman Joakim Broden says: “I want to share this joy and happiness with everyone because that’s what I’m feeling because the album is done. It’s fantastic and I love it.”

The Last Stand can be pre-ordered now. The band recently wrapped up a European tour but will hit the road again in August for a handful of live shows before heading out with Accept in 2017.

Sabaton The Last Stand tracklist

  1. Sparta
  2. Last Dying Breath
  3. Blood Of Bannockburn
  4. Diary Of An Unknown Soldier
  5. The Lost Battalion
  6. Rorke’s Drift
  7. The Last Stand
  8. Hill 3234
  9. Shiroyama
  10. Winged Hussars
  11. The Last Battle

Sabaton tour dates

Aug 03: Skanderborg Smukfest, Denmark
Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC
Aug 18: Binkelbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany
Aug 20: Falun Sabaton Open Air, Sweden
Aug 28: Straszecin Czad Festival, Poland
Aug 29: Wroclaw Rock For Freedom, Poland
Jan 07: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany
Jan 08: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Jan 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Jan 11: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Jan 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Jan 14: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK
Jan 28: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany
Jan 29: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Jan 31: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Feb 01: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany
Feb 04: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany
Feb 05: Munich Zenith, Germany
Mar 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

