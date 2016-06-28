Sabaton issue The Last Stand trailer

Sabaton have issued a trailer for their upcoming album The Last Stand.

The follow-up to 2014’s Heroes will be released on August 19 via Nuclear Blast and the Swedish outfit previously revealed the track The Lost Battalion.

Frontman Joakim Broden says: “I want to share this joy and happiness with everyone because that’s what I’m feeling because the album is done. It’s fantastic and I love it.”

The Last Stand can be pre-ordered now. The band recently wrapped up a European tour but will hit the road again in August for a handful of live shows before heading out with Accept in 2017.

Sabaton The Last Stand tracklist

Sparta Last Dying Breath Blood Of Bannockburn Diary Of An Unknown Soldier The Lost Battalion Rorke’s Drift The Last Stand Hill 3234 Shiroyama Winged Hussars The Last Battle

Aug 03: Skanderborg Smukfest, Denmark

Aug 07: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 18: Binkelbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 19: Hamburg Elb-Riot, Germany

Aug 20: Falun Sabaton Open Air, Sweden

Aug 28: Straszecin Czad Festival, Poland

Aug 29: Wroclaw Rock For Freedom, Poland

Jan 07: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Jan 08: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Jan 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Jan 11: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Jan 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jan 14: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Jan 28: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Jan 29: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Jan 31: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Feb 01: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Feb 04: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany

Feb 05: Munich Zenith, Germany

Mar 15: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

