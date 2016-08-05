Meshuggah detail new album The Violent Sleep Of Reason

The artwork for Meshuggah's 8th album The Violent Sleep Of Reason

Meshuggah have revealed the title, tracklist and artwork for their upcoming eighth album.

The Swedish extreme metal heroes will release The Violent Sleep Of Reason on October 7 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Meshuggah say the follow-up to 2012’s Koloss is “inspired by a Goya painting called The Sleep Of Reason Produces Monsters.”

The Violent Sleep Of Reason was produced by the band and engineered by Tue Madsen at Puk Studios in Kaerby, Denmark. Keerych Luminokaya produced the cover art, having worked with the band on previous releases Koloss and The Ophidian Trek.

The album can be pre-ordered now on coloured vinyl and a limited edition box set, as well as in a limited digipak CD, vinyl and special vinyl picture disc. A digital version can be pre-ordered via iTunes.

A ‘reveal video’ for The Violent Sleep Of Reason has also been released and can be viewed below. Fans can also enter a competition to win a place for them and a guest as a special listening party for the album in California next week.

A UK tour has also been announced to support the album release. Meshuggah will hit the road in January of next year, starting in Bristol on January 12. Tickets are available now.

The band previously announced a North American tour with High On Fire, kicking off in October.

Meshuggah The Violent Sleep Of Reason tracklist

Clockworks Born In Dissonance MonstroCity By The Ton Violent Sleep Of Reason Ivory Tower Stifled Nostrum Our Rage Won’t Die Into Decay

Meshuggah UK tour 2017

Jan 12: Bristol O2 Academy

Jan 13: Birmingham O2 Institute

Jan 14: Nottingham Rock City

Jan 15: Glasgow O2 ABC

Jan 17: Belfast Limelight

Jan 18: Dublin Vicar Street

Jan 20: London O2 Forum

