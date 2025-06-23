Heaven Shall Burn are one of metal's most criminally overlooked bands. Heimat is the perfect gateway album to fix that

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Heaven Shall Burn celebrated a quarter of a century since their formation in style, with 2020’s Of Truth And Sacrifice reaching the top of their German homeland’s album charts, and a headline spot at Wacken following three years later.

It was nothing less than the band deserved for their consistent delivery of seismic Gothenburg-style riffs and hardcore bite. But what was more impressive was that the feat was achieved with their most ambitious outing, both in terms of length and sonic exploration.

While its follow-up, their 10th album, clocks in at a beefy 55 minutes and throws in a few surprises, it’s the most streamlined the band have sounded in years, and it hits the sweet spot from the off. War Is The Father Of All advances on symphonic wings, before a Machine Head groove and harmonics interject in what could be the most epic song in the band’s discography. While My Revocation Of Compliance and Confounder won’t win any awards for originality, the regal melodeath guitars and hammer-blow percussion rarely fail to provoke a thrilling adrenaline spike.

As ever, Marcus Bischoff’s caustic vocals feel like a revolutionary call to arms at every turn, whether on Those Left Behind’s savage sermon or the more emotive reflection of Ten Days In May. A faithful if diluted version of Killswitch Engage’s Numbered Days, featuring Jesse Leach, ticks their obligatory cover box, but far more convincing are their own hook-laden Empowerment and A Whisper From Above.

To complete the victory, Maik Weichert and Alexander Dietz raise the standard with the glorious, windswept twin guitars of A Silent Guard. Having gained far less acclaim outside of Germany, and with metalcore’s other seasoned veterans now riding a mini-renaissance, Heimat is a worthy milestone and a gateway for anyone who may have criminally overlooked Heaven Shall Burn.

Heimat is out this Friday, June 27, via Century Media