Pantera photobook Vulgar Display to launch in September

The first-ever authorised visual history of Pantera will hit shelves on September 13.

A Vulgar Display Of Pantera will feature rare, never-before-seen images of the band “from their humble beginning to their grand finish” and will feature contributions and recollections from band members Rex Brown and Vinnie Paul Abbott.

It’s also said to feature “vital moments of the band on the road, in the studio, at home, behind-the-scenes, and kicking ass on stage are all captured here in vulgar detail. Spanning two decades of metal decadence, this monograph is both a love song to Dimebag Darrell – one of rock’s last great guitar heroes – as well as a testament to Pantera’s enduring legacy.”

Some of the pictures, provided by Pantera’s longtime photographer Joe Giron, can be viewed on publisher Lesser Gods Books.

Meanwhile, former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo’s supergroup Scour have announced their live debut in February at Bergen’s Blastfest in Norway next February. The vocalist will also fill in for Eyehategod frontman Mike Williams for two upcoming shows at Southport Music Hall in New Orleans on August 19 and at the seventh annual Gwar B-Q in Richmond, Virginia, on August 20.

Last month, Vinnie Paul and his Hellyeah bandmates released a video for their cover of Phil Collins track I Don’t Care Anymore featuring guitar work by late Pantera icon Dimebag.

A Vulgar Display of Pantera can now be pre-ordered via Amazon.

Vulgar Display Of Pantera

Ten Of The Best Pantera Songs Of All Time