Ross Jennings releases video for uptempo single Rocket Science

Haken singer Ross Jennings released his debut solo album A Shadow Of My Future Self through Graphite Records today. To celebrate he's released a new video for the uptempo rocker Rocket Science which you can watch below.

"Rocket Science was among the first demos written for the album," explains Jennings. "I always knew I wanted to express my 'Arena Rock Anthem’ side and I think I achieved that with this song. It’s definitely powerful, and unashamedly goofy in places but there is a gentle quality to it that I’m proud of too. I’ve been told it makes for great “hit the open road" driving music, which is exactly what I’d set out to achieve with this one!



"For the Rocket Science video I teamed up with Justin Griffiths Creative who has recently done some phenomenal videos for Ferocious Dog and The Wildhearts. The focus was not only about the performance side but I also wanted Justin to visually interpret the lyrics which are about the emotional rollercoaster and cyclical nature of male/female relationships. The lyrics were based on personal experiences and these themes laid the foundation for the majority of the album. Justin, his team and guest actress Stephanie Tripp, really helped ignite this concept on film."

Jennings has previously released videos for Catcher In The Rye, Violet, Feelings, Words We Can't Unsay and Grounded.

Words We Can’t Unsay features Ross Jennings on vocals and guitar, with Nathan Navarro (Devin Townsend) on bass, Vikram Shankar (Redemption, Lux Terminus, Silent Skies) on keyboards and Simen Sandnes (Arkentype) on drums plus special guests Norwegian brass sensations ‘Blasemafian’ also make an appearance.

