Ross Jennings gets colourful in video for new single Violet

Haken singer Ross Jennings has released a colourful video for his brand new solo single Violet which you can watch the new video below. At the same time Jennings has announced a run of acoustic live shows in November in support of the album, which you can see below.

The track is taken from his forthcoming debut solo album A Shadow Of My Future Self which is set to be released on November 19 through Graphite Records.

“The lyrics of Violet once again deal with navigating through the highs and lows of close, long-term relationships," says Jennings. "For the video I reconnected with an old friend from my days in film school, ‘Ben Jones’ (aka Vidiotbrain). Among my vast notes for the video treatment, I showed him Peter Gabriel’s video for Sledgehammer and asked him to take the spirit of that and crank it up to 11… be careful what you wish for they say! I couldn’t be happier with the results.

"With A Shadow Of My Future Self, I unashamedly wear my influences on my sleeve but this is the kind of music I always imagined I’d be making before I took the path less traveled into prog metal… Needless to say, this is somewhat more accessible and radio-friendly stuff!”

Jennings has previously released videos for Words We Can't Unsay and Grounded.

Pre-order A Shadow Of My Future Self.

(Image credit: Press)

Ross Jennings Acoustic Shadows Live dates:

Nov 9: Manchester Factory

Nov 22: York The Fulford Arms

Nov 24: Glasgow Attic @ The Garage

Nov 26: Exeter Cavern

Nov 27: London Bush Hall (support for Jon Gomm)

30 Nov - Israel, Reading 3 Club