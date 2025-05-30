Great new prog from Nad Sylvan, Ihlo, Jonathan Hultén and more in Prog's new Tracks Of The Week!

It's Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week! Six brand new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

Congratulations to US quartet Kill The Robot, whose tribute to their late friend Taylor Hawkins, Western Shores, won last week's TOTW. It was a close run thing, with the atmospheric folk prog of Shannon Pearl in second place with Frant1c in third.

The premise for Tracks Of The Week is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier could it?

We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

JONATHAN HULTÉN - SONG OF TRANSIENCE

Enigmatic prog artist Jonathan Hultén released his second studio album, Eyes Of The Living Night, through Kscope back in January which somehow seemed to slip under the radar. That's a real pity as the new single from the former Tribulation guitarist, the mesmerising waltz vibe of Song Of Transcience is a real earworm of a track.

"In the form of a melancholic yet whimsical waltz, Song Of Transience playfully explores one fundamental question: “On your deathbed, will you be smiling or in tears?”," says Hultén, "The video, filmed by Anastasia Lihnka in France in November 2024, reflects the mystical and relentless aspects of time, which can be both uplifting and disheartening. Edited and filmed with special lenses to capture a dreamlike, colourful atmosphere, the video also emphasises how beautiful the world really is — especially when seen from the perspective that our presence here is so fleeting, and therefore so very precious."

Jonathan Hultén - "Song Of Transience" - Official video (taken from 'Eyes Of The Living Night') - YouTube Watch On

IHLO - EMPIRE

Young Scottish prog metallers Ihlo were picked up by the Kscope label, who let's face it, know a thing or two about modern prog music, and they reissued the band's debut album, Union, last year. Now the band are back with their second full-length release, Legacy, which, having been fortunate enough to have heard it, promises to catapult the band forward, fulfilling the immense promise they shown thus far. First single from the album is the intricate and powerful Empire.

“Empire was the song that really kickstarted the album writing process and helped guide us towards the finished product," the band reveal. "Underneath the deceptively bouncy rhythms and uplifting harmonies, there hides a dark and brooding atmosphere that became integral to the feel of the entire record. This track showcases the shift into a more natural sound for the band, while retaining the attention to detail in every single element, and the modern production quality we love. Our first studio output in 6 years, this track contains a little bit of everything you want in an Ihlo song, and we're so excited to finally be able to show it off to the world!”

Ihlo - Empire - Official Video (Taken from the album 'Legacy') - YouTube Watch On

HIROE - COLLIDER

US post-rock quintet Hiroe are back with another impressive track from their upcoming debut album, Wield, which they will release through the Pelagic label on June 20. Collider is a ten-minute epic of a track which blends moments of gritty intensity with broad progressive flourishes that are bound to appeal to fans of post-rock bands unafraid to veer closer to the prog lane. The band's name is pronounced 'hero-way', in case you were wondering.

"Collider is a song that when we play live seems to be a crowd favourite," explains guitarist Eric Kusanagi. "It's the longest song in our catalogue, at about 10 minutes long, and we wanted to take the listener on a journey that goes through a lot of peaks and valleys."

HIROE - Collider - YouTube Watch On

GRACE HAYHURST - TAKE OFF

Young UK prog rocker Grace Hayhurst should be familiar to some Prog readers as she is an occasional contributor to the magazine. Grace will release her new album, The World Is Dying, through her Bandcamp page on June 27. As the title implies, the conceptual piece is a no-holds-barred attack on global warming, with contributions from her mates in Kyros, Robin Johnson (drums) and Shelby Logan-Warne (mixing). It's a message that also comes through on her new single, Take Off.

“This track tells the core message of the record - all of our frustrations with tossers like Elon Musk trying to drain the planet’s resources and run away on spaceships, leaving the rest of us commoners behind to fend for ourselves." She doesn't hold back, our Grace!

Grace Hayhurst | Take Off (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

HEMELBESTORMER - TURMS

Belgian quartet Hemelbestromer have been described as "post-doom instrumentalists". No, we haven't got a clue what their PR is on about either! What we do know is they mark some pretty intriguing, dark and thought-provoking music. The band will release their new album, The Radiant Veil, through Pelagic Records on July 25 and new single, the eight-minute plusTurms, features Caspian's Philip Jamieson, and should appeal to those who enjoy something darker in their music.

"Turms is without a doubt the leading track and beating heart of the album," the band explain. "Hemelbestormer is known as a pure instrumental band, but this track will surprise you, as Phil from Caspian did some phenomenal and hauntingly beautiful sounding vocals for this track, lifting it to another level."

HEMELBESTORMER - Turms (feat. Phil of CASPIAN) - YouTube Watch On

NAD SYLVAN - MONUMENTATA

Steve Hackett vocalist Nad Sylvan will release his latest solo album, Monumentata, through InsideOut Music on June 20. It's perhaps his most diverse collection so far, a reflection of Sylvan the individual, rather than playing a character. The gentle, sometimes Beatles-y title track is the third single he's released from the album so far.

"Monumentata is about being orphaned and serves as a homage to the father I never really had or got to know properly. It reflects the loss of what could have been," Sylvan explains. "I lost my parents, and knowing that they're gone—and that one day, I'm probably next in line—that felt “monumental” to me. That’s where the word ‘Monumentata’ came from. "Tata" means "Father" in Hungarian, and my dad was half Hungarian. So, I combined those two words to create something new. It's about losing someone and the disappointment.”

NAD SYLVAN - Monumentata (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

EDEN CIRCUS - AGNOSTIC APOLOGY

German quartet Eden Circus released their debut album, Marula, back in 2014, and are only now getting ready to release the follow-up, Irrlicht, which translates as will-o-the-wisp, through Lifeforce Records on August 22. The band's sound, as typified by new track, Agnostic Apology, sees them mixing prog, post-rock and touches of atmospheric metal.

"The musicians from northern Germany focus on crafting intense atmospheres and moods through deliberate arrangement," say the band's label. "Accordingly, "Irrlicht" unfolds with delicate intricacy and emotional weight, its songwriting brimming with dynamic contrasts — far more than one initially perceives."