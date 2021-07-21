Ross Jennings premieres video for new single Grounded

Haken singer Ross Jennings premieres his video for his brand new solo single Grounded with Prog. You can watch the new video below.

The track is taken from his forthcoming debut solo album A Shadow Of My Future Self which is set to be released on November 19 through Graphite Records.



Following the warmly received 80s-influenced debut single Words We Can’t Unsay, Ross now takes us into power ballad territory with a prog twist.

“I was aiming for something along the lines of Nothing Compares 2U meets Shine On You Crazy Diamond so that was intentional, but I feel like I was able to put my own stamp on it too."



The single once again features Jennings on guitar and vocals, Simen Sandnes (drums), Nathan Navarro (bass) and Vikram Shankar (keys) who also arranged the orchestral ideas into a full score. “The string arrangement on this track is stunning and I have Vikram to thank for unpicking the themes I had in my brain and making them work in practice"



The single is accompanied by a visualizer video created by Daniel Levy, who has recently worked on visuals for Transatlantic’s The Absolute Universe.

"Grounded is a song about mindfulness, healing, and mental wellbeing," adds Jennings. :"I wrote this song about a skeptic having a spiritual experience and opening up to the possibilities of a higher power or a higher purpose, but also someone who is simply reconnecting with nature and learning to find stillness in a chaotic life. This is a topic I’ve become fascinated with on my own spiritual journey and in my own meditative practices.

Pre-sales for A Shadow Of My Future Self go live this Friday.

Jennings also performs a Global Livestream event called ‘Acoustic Shadows’ which airs tomorrow via Munin.live. in which he will perform acoustic renditions of songs from his debut album as well as material from other projects he is known for.

"I miss performing live so much and with both of my bands taking a break to write, I decided to seize the opportunity to dust off my guitar and put on an intimate acoustic performance. I'm really excited to introduce some of my solo material and there will be a couple of recognisable RJ related tracks in the mix too!"

UK & EUROPE STREAM - FRIDAY JULY 23rd at 8PM BST/9PM CEST.

NORTH / CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA STREAM - FRIDAY JULY 23rd at 6PM PDT/9PM EDT.

AUS, NZ & ASIA STREAM - SATURDAY JULY 24th at 8PM AEST/10PM NZST/7PM JST & KST.

