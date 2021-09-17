Ross Jennings gets animated in new video for Feelings

Haken singer Ross Jennings gets animated, literally, is the video for his brand new solo single Feelings, which you can watch the new video below.

The track is taken from his forthcoming debut solo album A Shadow Of My Future Self which is set to be released on November 19 through Graphite Records.

"In terms of the music itself, Feelings panders to the sort of arena rock ear candy you would possibly expect from Styx, Kiss, Whitesnake or Journey," explains Jennings. "This is a crucial element to my solo work actually, I’ve been more focussed on aiming for accessible rock anthems and hooks rather than the intellectual intricacies typically found in my other progressive oriented outlets… for me, this was more about having some fun as a songwriter, performer and classic rock music fan.

Discussing the animated video for Feelings, Jennings adds: "Given the circumstances of being locked down in 2020, I decided very early on that the best way to go for the ‘Feelings’ promo video would be some form of animated presentation. Originally planned to be the lead single, the video game concept started off as a work-around to the limitations of lockdown, but the scope and ambition for the project evolved and escalated exponentially over the course of production. Crystal Spotlight have created some incredible work for Haken in the past and our fantastic working relationship is such that I’m always trying to challenge them with my video concepts, but I think this time I took the biscuit!



"Essentially, what Miles Skarin and his team have created is a fully functional platform RPG, which involved weeks and weeks of scene building and some motion capture sessions, which they have integrated into a music video format along with some live scenes filmed earlier this year. The visuals in the film play homage to various iconic video games from my youth, with the RJ avatar navigating his way through the levels. There are plenty of 'Easter eggs' to uncover and the results are really quite mind-blowing."

Jennings has previously released videos for, Violet, Words We Can't Unsay and Grounded.

Pre-order A Shadow Of My Future Self.