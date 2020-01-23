Roger Waters announces the This Is Not A Drill 2020 tour

Roger Waters has announced he’ll head out on tour this summer across North America.

The former Pink Floyd man has lined up a total of 31 dates on the This Is Not A Drill tour, with tickets going on sale on January 31.

Waters says (via Rolling Stone): “As the clock ticks faster and faster and faster down to extinction, it seemed like a good thing to make a fuss about it, so that’s why I’m going on the road.

“I sort of love playing in a band – It’s good fun, I promise you. If I look as if I’m having fun when I’m on the stage, it’s because I am.

“We’re doing a show in the round. Why are we doing that? It’s something new to us, to me, and I look forward to the challenge.”

Waters adds: “To be blunt, we need to change the way we organise ourselves as a human race or die. This tour will be part of a global movement by people who are concerned for others to affect the change that is necessary.

“That’s why we’re going on the road. That’s why speak to each other in pubs. That’s why this conversation should be on everybody’s lips, constantly, the whole time, because it’s super important. So I hope you’ll all come to the shows. This is not a drill.”

Find a full list of dates below.

Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill 2020 tour

Jul 08: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jul 10: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jul 14: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 17: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Jul 21: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Jul 23: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 25: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Jul 28: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jul 30: Washington Capitol One Arena, DC

Aug 01: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Aug 05: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 11: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Aug 13: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Aug 15: Miami AmericanAirlines Arena, FL

Aug 18: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 20: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Aug 22: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Aug 25: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Aug 27: Chicago United Center, IL

Aug 29: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Sep 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 04: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Sep 10: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Sep 14: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 16: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Sep 19: Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 21: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 23: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Sep 25: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Sep 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Oct 03: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX