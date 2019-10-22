Rick Wakeman to release Official Bootleg Series box set

Rick Wakeman is to release a 10CD box set later this year, capturing his live work recorded between 1974 and 2014.
Box Of Boots: Set Of 10 Live CDs: Official Bootleg Series will launch on December 2 and is limited to 1000 copies, with each package containing a signed and numbered certificate.
A statement on the release reads: “This is a response to these concerts being heavily bootlegged throughout the years and continuing the trend of Frank Zappa, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Pearl Jam, Rick has decided to make stand against the bootleggers and supply official bootlegs.
“These have been cleaned up in the studio, packaged in a great way at a fraction of the price saving fans from buying them off the black market.”
Find a list of the live shows contained in the box set below.
Wakeman is currently on his Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour across North America and will return to the UK in December for his Grumpy Old Christmas Show Tour.
Rick Wakeman: Box Of Boots contents
Boston, USA, 1974
Live At Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA - October 5, 1974
Osaka, Japan, 1975
Journey To The Centre Of The Earth, Koseinekin Hall, Osaka, Japan - January 21, 1975
Vienna, Austria, 1976
Vienna Ensemble 1976, Live In Vienna, Kurhalle, Oberlaa
Preston, UK, 1981
Live at Guildhall Preston - November 16, 1981
Sheffield, UK, 1981
Live at the City Hall Sheffield, UK - November 21, 1981
Daphne Du Maurier Festival, UK, 2001
January 17, 2001
Tokyo, Japan, 2008
Solo performance in Tokyo, 2008
Rick Wakeman and the English Rock Ensemble Cropredy, UK 2010
Live at Cropredy Festival, Oxfordshire, UK, 2010
Tokyo, Japan, 2014 International Forum Hall
Tokyo - July 1, 2014
Osaka, Japan, 2014
Sankei Hall - June 30, 2014