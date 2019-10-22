Rick Wakeman to release Official Bootleg Series box set

Rick Wakeman is to release a 10CD box set later this year, capturing his live work recorded between 1974 and 2014.

Box Of Boots: Set Of 10 Live CDs: Official Bootleg Series will launch on December 2 and is limited to 1000 copies, with each package containing a signed and numbered certificate.

A statement on the release reads: “This is a response to these concerts being heavily bootlegged throughout the years and continuing the trend of Frank Zappa, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Pearl Jam, Rick has decided to make stand against the bootleggers and supply official bootlegs.

“These have been cleaned up in the studio, packaged in a great way at a fraction of the price saving fans from buying them off the black market.”

Find a list of the live shows contained in the box set below.

Wakeman is currently on his Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour across North America and will return to the UK in December for his Grumpy Old Christmas Show Tour.

Rick Wakeman: Box Of Boots contents

Boston, USA, 1974

Live At Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA - October 5, 1974

Osaka, Japan, 1975

Journey To The Centre Of The Earth, Koseinekin Hall, Osaka, Japan - January 21, 1975

Vienna, Austria, 1976

Vienna Ensemble 1976, Live In Vienna, Kurhalle, Oberlaa

Preston, UK, 1981

Live at Guildhall Preston - November 16, 1981

Sheffield, UK, 1981

Live at the City Hall Sheffield, UK - November 21, 1981

Daphne Du Maurier Festival, UK, 2001

January 17, 2001

Tokyo, Japan, 2008

Solo performance in Tokyo, 2008

Rick Wakeman and the English Rock Ensemble Cropredy, UK 2010

Live at Cropredy Festival, Oxfordshire, UK, 2010

Tokyo, Japan, 2014 International Forum Hall

Tokyo - July 1, 2014

Osaka, Japan, 2014

Sankei Hall - June 30, 2014