Rick Wakeman adds extra shows to his Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour

Last month, Rick Wakeman announced that he’d head out on tour across North America on The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour.

The keyboard maestro initially revealed a run of 14 shows which will combine “spellbinding piano music with side-splitting jokes and revealing insights into his 50-plus-year career.”

Now Wakeman has added a further eight performances which will take place from mid-October.

A statement on the tour adds: “Expect an evening of superb musicianship, featuring music from Yes, Rick’s own solo epics and early Bowie hits, plus fantastic arrangements of Beatles’ tunes, and much, much more, interspersed with knockabout – and sometimes bawdy – typically British humour.”

Find a full list of Wakeman’s North American tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Before his trip across the Atlantic, Wakeman will play two night’s at London’s Royal Festival Hall on July 13 and 14, where he’ll revisit his epic live album Journey To The Centre Of The Earth.

He’s also lined up The Grumpy Old Christmas Show Tour which will take place across England in December.

Rick Wakeman Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour

Sep 21: Annapolis Maryland Hall For The Creative Arts, MD

Sep 22: Derry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Sep 23: Boston The Wilbur, MA

Sep 24: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Sep 25: Alexandria The Birchmere, VA

Sep 27: Quebec City Palais Montcalm, QC

Sep 28: Montreal Olympia Theatre, QC

Sep 29: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Oct 02: Harrisburg Whitaker Center, PA

Oct 04: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Oct 08: Allentown Miller Symphony Hall, PA

Oct 10: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

Oct 11: Collingswood Scottish Rite Auditorium, NJ

Oct 13: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Oct 16: Seattle The Triple Door, WA

Oct 17: Portland Revolution Hall, OR

Oct 19: San Francisco Castro Theatre, CA

Oct 20: San Juan Capistrano Coach House, CA

Oct 22: Los Angeles Theatre at Ace Hotel, CA

Oct 25: Atlanta City Winery, GA

Oct 26: Clearwater Capitol Theatre, FL

Oct 27: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL