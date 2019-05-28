Rick Wakeman announces The Grumpy Old Christmas Show tour

Rick Wakeman has announced The Grumpy Old Christmas Show tour which will take place across England this December.

The keyboard wizard has revealed a total of eight dates, where he’ll bring together music, chat and funny stories for throughout his career.

Wakeman will perform music from Yes, some of his solo material and songs by David Bowie and the Beatles, which will be interspersed with “knockabout – and sometimes bawdy – humour.”

Wakeman says: “It’s a simple choice. Christmas concerts or traipsing round the shops. No contest, really! Seriously, it’s just so lovely to do some Christmas shows. It’s such a great time of year.”

The shows will take place in London, Watford, Birmingham, Harrogate, Buxton, Poole, Liverpool and Manchester, with tickets going on sale on Thursday (May 30) from 10am.

Earlier this month, Wakeman announced the Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour which is scheduled across North America throughout September and October.

Wakeman will also play two night’s at London’s Royal Festival Hall on July 13 and 14, where he’ll revisit his epic live album Journey To The Centre Of The Earth.

The keyboardist will release his new album Christmas Portraits on November 29. Further details will be revealed in due course.

Rick Wakeman The Grumpy Old Christmas Show tour

Dec 06: London Cadogan Hall

Dec 07: Watford Colosseum

Dec 09: Birmingham Town Hall

Dec 10: Harrogate Royal Hall

Dec 13: Buxton Opera House

Dec 15: Poole Lighthouse

Dec 18: Liverpool Grand Central

Dec 19: Manchester Royal Northern College Of Music