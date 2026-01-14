Peter Gabriel announces physical release of live albums In The Big Room and Live At WOMAD 82

Peter Gabriel has announced that he will release In The Big Room on double 180g black vinyl and as a 2CD package on March 13. He will follow that with the release of Live At WOMAD 1982 on vinyl and CD on May 8.

In The Big Room is a recording of an intimate concert for members of Peter Gabriel’s Full Moon Club and took place at Gabriel's Real World Studios in Box near Bath during a short run of live shows in November 2003 . The set features material from both the Growing Up Live tour of 2002/2003 - Gabriel’s first in 10 years that accompanied the release of his album UP - and the subsequent Still Growing Up Live tour that ran through much of 2004.

Gabriel was joined by his touring band from this period, featuring Tony Levin (bass), David Rhodes (guitar), Ged Lynch (drums), Richard Evans (guitar, whistle, mandolin), Rachel Z (keyboard and backing vox) and Melanie Gabriel (backing vox).

"I’d not really taken advantage of the big room as a performance space myself, and when, in 2003, the opportunity came up, we grabbed it and offered the small number of seats to members of the Full Moon club," Gabriel explains. "It was not part of a big tour, so we weren’t as polished and rehearsed as we might have been while on tour, but it made for a more awake and edgy performance, as we were fully concentrating on what we were doing. There was no elaborate visual show; the whole focus was about making it sound good. I had pretty much forgotten how these songs sounded, but listening back to these mixes, I was pleasantly surprised how alive they were. I hope you enjoy this as much as we did."

Live At WOMAD 1982 features Gabriel's set from Friday night at the very first World Music And Dance Festival that he'd helped set up and which was held at Shepton Mallet Playground in June 1982. The set was released digitally last year.

In The Big Room will be available as a 2LP 180g black vinyl, in a gatefold jacket with a high-res download code and as 2CD in mini-vinyl style gatefold packaging.

Live At WOMAD 1982 will be available as a 2LP 180g black vinyl, in a gatefold jacket with Side D etching and high-res download code and as a 1CD in mini-vinyl style gatefold packaging.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gabriel recently released a brand new single, Been Undone, and announced a forthcoming new studio album, o\i.

Pre-order In The Big Room.

Pre-order Live At WOMAD 1982.

(Image credit: Real World)

Peter Gabriel: In The Big Room

Vinyl

LP1

A1. Burn You Up, Burn You Down

A2. More Than This

A3. Games Without Frontiers

A4. Downside Up

B1. Mercy Street

B2. Darkness

B3. Digging In The Dirt

B4. The Tower That Ate People

LP2

C1. San Jacinto

C2. Shock The Monkey

C3. Signal To Noise

D1. Secret World

D2. Father, Son

D3. In Your Eyes

CD

Disc 1

Burn You Up, Burn You Down

More Than This

Games Without Frontiers

Downside Up

Mercy Street

Darkness

Digging In The Dirt

The Tower That Ate People

Disc 2

San Jacinto

Shock The Monkey

Signal To Noise

Secret World

Father, Son

In Your Eyes

(Image credit: Real World)

Peter Gabriel: Live AT WOMAD 1982

CD

San Jacinto

The Family and the Fishing Net

I Have the Touch

Lay Your Hands on Me

Shock the Monkey

I Go Swimming

The Rhythm of the Heat

Kiss of Life

Biko

Vinyl

A1. San Jacinto

A2. The Family and the Fishing Net

A3. I Have the Touch

B1. Lay Your Hands on Me

B2. Shock the Monkey

B3. I Go Swimming

C1. The Rhythm of the Heat

C2. Kiss of Life

C3. Biko

D. Etching, no music