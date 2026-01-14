Peter Gabriel announces physical release of live albums In The Big Room and Live At WOMAD 82
Peter Gabriel will release live albums In The Big Room in March and Live At WOMAD 82 in May
Peter Gabriel has announced that he will release In The Big Room on double 180g black vinyl and as a 2CD package on March 13. He will follow that with the release of Live At WOMAD 1982 on vinyl and CD on May 8.
In The Big Room is a recording of an intimate concert for members of Peter Gabriel’s Full Moon Club and took place at Gabriel's Real World Studios in Box near Bath during a short run of live shows in November 2003 . The set features material from both the Growing Up Live tour of 2002/2003 - Gabriel’s first in 10 years that accompanied the release of his album UP - and the subsequent Still Growing Up Live tour that ran through much of 2004.
Gabriel was joined by his touring band from this period, featuring Tony Levin (bass), David Rhodes (guitar), Ged Lynch (drums), Richard Evans (guitar, whistle, mandolin), Rachel Z (keyboard and backing vox) and Melanie Gabriel (backing vox).
"I’d not really taken advantage of the big room as a performance space myself, and when, in 2003, the opportunity came up, we grabbed it and offered the small number of seats to members of the Full Moon club," Gabriel explains. "It was not part of a big tour, so we weren’t as polished and rehearsed as we might have been while on tour, but it made for a more awake and edgy performance, as we were fully concentrating on what we were doing. There was no elaborate visual show; the whole focus was about making it sound good. I had pretty much forgotten how these songs sounded, but listening back to these mixes, I was pleasantly surprised how alive they were. I hope you enjoy this as much as we did."
Live At WOMAD 1982 features Gabriel's set from Friday night at the very first World Music And Dance Festival that he'd helped set up and which was held at Shepton Mallet Playground in June 1982. The set was released digitally last year.
In The Big Room will be available as a 2LP 180g black vinyl, in a gatefold jacket with a high-res download code and as 2CD in mini-vinyl style gatefold packaging.
Live At WOMAD 1982 will be available as a 2LP 180g black vinyl, in a gatefold jacket with Side D etching and high-res download code and as a 1CD in mini-vinyl style gatefold packaging.
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Gabriel recently released a brand new single, Been Undone, and announced a forthcoming new studio album, o\i.
Peter Gabriel: In The Big Room
Vinyl
LP1
A1. Burn You Up, Burn You Down
A2. More Than This
A3. Games Without Frontiers
A4. Downside Up
B1. Mercy Street
B2. Darkness
B3. Digging In The Dirt
B4. The Tower That Ate People
LP2
C1. San Jacinto
C2. Shock The Monkey
C3. Signal To Noise
D1. Secret World
D2. Father, Son
D3. In Your Eyes
CD
Disc 1
Burn You Up, Burn You Down
More Than This
Games Without Frontiers
Downside Up
Mercy Street
Darkness
Digging In The Dirt
The Tower That Ate People
Disc 2
San Jacinto
Shock The Monkey
Signal To Noise
Secret World
Father, Son
In Your Eyes
Peter Gabriel: Live AT WOMAD 1982
CD
San Jacinto
The Family and the Fishing Net
I Have the Touch
Lay Your Hands on Me
Shock the Monkey
I Go Swimming
The Rhythm of the Heat
Kiss of Life
Biko
Vinyl
A1. San Jacinto
A2. The Family and the Fishing Net
A3. I Have the Touch
B1. Lay Your Hands on Me
B2. Shock the Monkey
B3. I Go Swimming
C1. The Rhythm of the Heat
C2. Kiss of Life
C3. Biko
D. Etching, no music
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.