Red Hot Chili Peppers add further North American tour dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers have added 27 tour dates next spring to promote their latest album, The Getaway.

The Californian outfit have extended their North American trek, with the newly announced dates kicking off at Washington’s Verizon Center on April 12 and wrapping up at Chicago’s United Center on June 30. The raft of shows follows their winter run.

Ahead of th enew album’s release, the frontman revealed the band had scrapped their first attempt at the follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You after hiring Danger Mouse as producer.

Kiedis said in May: “We wrote 20 to 30 songs and it was all ready to go. Then Flea went snowboarding and broke his arm real bad.

“When the dust settled, Danger Mouse emerged and said, ‘Let’s go make a record.’ We were like, ‘Great, we have all these songs!’ He was like, ‘Leave those there. Let’s go write new songs in the studio.’ So the process began over again.

“The only way we saw this working was to trust him – get rid of our old ideas and our old way of doing things.”

In September, Red Hot Chili Peppers also released their video for Go Robot.

The band are currently on the road in Europe. They have seven UK dates scheduled next month with support from Babymetal.

Nov 11: Belval Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 16: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Nov 17: Hannover TUI Arena, Germany

Nov 19: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 21: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

Dec 05: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 06: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 10: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Dec 11: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Dec 14: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 14: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jan 15: Wichita In Trust Arena, KS

Jan 18: St Louid Scottrade Center, MO

Jan 20: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Jan 21: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Feb 02: Detroit Joe Louis Arena, MI

Feb 04: Toronto Air Canada Center, ON

Feb 07: Boston TD Garden, MA

Feb 10: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Feb 12: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Arena, PA

Feb 15: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Mar 04: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Mar 05: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

Mar 07: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Mar 12: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Mar 15: Portland Moda Center, OR

Mar 17: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Mar 18: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Apr 12: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Apr 14: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Apr 15: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Apr 17: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Apr 19: Columbia Colonial Life Arena, SC

Apr 22: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Apr 24: Jacksonville Vererans Memorial Arena, FL

Apr 26: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Apr 27: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Apr 29: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

May 11: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PPG

May 13: Cleveland Quicken Loans, OH

May 14: Columbus Schottentein Center, OH

May 16: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

May 18: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldhouse, IN

May 19: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

May 21: Kansas City Spring Center, KS

May 23: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA

May 26: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

May 28: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

May 29: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Jun 18: Quebec Videotron, QC

Jun 20: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 22: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Jun 23: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Jun 25: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jun 30: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 13: Benicassim Festival, Spain

Jul 13: Lisbon Super Bock Super Rock festival, Portugal

Jul 25: Krakow Cracovia Stadium, Poland

Sep 24: Rio Rock’in Rio, Brazil

