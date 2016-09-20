Red Hot Chili Peppers confirm North American tour

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have confirmed a North American tour in support of latest album The Getaway.

They’ll be on the road from January to March next year, following their current European run, which includes UK shows with Babymetal in December.

And former drummer Jack Irons will appear as support act for the January shows.

The Getaway, their 11th album, was release in June, after the band hired producer Danger Mouse and abandoned the work they’d already done.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis said in May: “We wrote 20 to 30 songs and it was all ready to go. Then Flea went snowboarding and broke his arm real bad.

“When the dust settled, Danger Mouse emerged and said, ‘Let’s go make a record.’ We were like, ‘Great, we have all these songs!’ He was like, ‘Leave those there. Let’s go write new songs in the studio.’

“The only way we saw this working was to trust him – get rid of our old ideas and our old way of doing things.”

Bassist Flea later revealed he thought the snowboarding accident had ended his career, adding: ”A girl looked at my X-rays and said, ‘There are big pieces of bone shorn off. You broke it in five places. There’s nerve damage.’

“I was so bummed. I felt like I’d let everybody down, because we couldn’t record, but we’d written all our stuff. I was just really, really sad.”

North American tickets go on general sale on September 23 with a fan club pre-sale 48 hours earlier. Full tour dates are listed below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers North American tour 2017

Jan 14: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jan 15: Wichita In Trust Arena, KS

Jan 18: St Louid Scottrade Center, MO

Jan 20: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Jan 21: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Feb 02: Detroit Joe Louis Arena, MI

Feb 04: Toronto Air Canada Center, ON

Feb 07: Boston TD Garden, MA

Feb 10: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Feb 12: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Arena, PA

Feb 15: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Mar 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Mar 04: Glendale Gila River Arena, AZ

Mar 05: San Diego Valley View Casino Center, CA

Mar 07: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Mar 12: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Mar 15: Portland Moda Center, OR

Mar 17: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Mar 18: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 27: Madrid Barclaycard Centre, Spain

Sep 28: Madrid Barclaycard Centre, Spain

Oct 01: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Oct 02: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Oct 05: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 06: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 08: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Oct 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Oct 11: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Oct 13: Montpellier parks And Suites Arena, France

Oct 15: Morangis Accor Hotels Arena, France

Oct 16: Morangis Accor Hotels Arena, France

Oct 18: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Nov 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 03: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Merksem Sportpaleis, Belgium

Nov 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 11: Belval Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 16: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Nov 17: Hannover TUI Arena, Germany

Nov 19: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 21: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

Dec 05: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 06: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 10: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Dec 11: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Dec 14: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Arena, UK

