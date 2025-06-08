Guns N' Roses announce more 2025 tour dates

Guns N' Roses have announced a Latin American leg of their ongoing Because What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things tour.

The new run of dates kicks off at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica on October 1. It takes in dates in El Salvador, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Peru before coming to an undoubtedly giddy climax on November 8 at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros.

Guns N' Roses – described by their publicists as "the most dynamic, dangerous, and definitive American rock band in history to this day" – began their current tour last month in South Korea, and are now in Europe following shows in Japan, Thailand, India, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Georgia and Turkey.

UK shows take place on June 23 at Villa Park in Birmingham and

June 26 at London's Wembley Stadium.

Guns N' Roses: What You Want & What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things tour 2025

Jun 09: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy*^

Jun 15: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic*^

Jun 18: Dusseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany^

Jun 20: Munich Allianz Arena, Germany^

Jun 23: Birmingham Villa Park, UK

Jun 26: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jun 29: Aarhus Eskelunden, Denmark+

Jul 02: Trondheim Granåsen Ski Centre, Norway+

Jul 04: Stockholm Strawberry Aren, Sweden+

Jul 07: Tampere Ratina Stadium, Finland+

Jul 10: Kaunas Darius and Girėnas Stadium, Lithuania+

Jul 12: Warsaw PGE Nardowy, Poland+

Jul 15: Budapest Puskás Aréna, Hungary+

Jul 18: Belgrade Ušće Park, Serbia+

Jul 21: Sofia Vasil Levski Stadium, Bulgaria+

Jul 24: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion, Austria#

Jul 28: Luxembourg Open Air, Luxembourg#

Jul 31: Wacken Festival, Germany*

Oct 01: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Oct 04: San Salvador Estadio Cuscatlan, El Salvador

Oct 07: Bogotá Vive Claro, Colombia

Oct 11: Medellín Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Oct 14: Santiago Parque Estadio Nacional, Chile

Oct 17: Buenos Aires Estadio Huracan, Argentina

Oct 21: Florianópolis Arena Opus, Brazil

Oct 25: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Oct 28: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski , Brazil

Oct 31: Cuiabá Arena Pantanal, Brazil

Nov 02: Brasília Arena BSB, Brazil

Nov 5: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru|

Nov 8: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

* = Festival appearance

+ = with Public Enemy

^ = with Rival Sons

# = with Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter

Tickets for previously announced shows are on sale now.