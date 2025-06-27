AC/DC add more dates to Australian PWR⚡️UP tour
"Final" shows have been added to the band's Aussie schedule
AC/DC have added three more dates to their upcoming Australian tour, their first since 2015's Rock or Bust schedule. The band have added "final" second shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in addition to the previously announced dates in Perth and Adelaide.
The new shows are at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 16, Sydney's Accor Stadium on November 25, and Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on December 18. Support comes from Aussie punks Amyl & The Sniffers.
"Sales have been fantastic and it’s clear fans are pumped to see AC/DC back on Aussie stages," says Tim McGregor from ticket seller Ticketek. "No surprises there with a band like this."
The current AC/DC lineup, which features Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug and bassist Chris Chaney, kicked off their PWR UP tour in May 2024 in Europe, and completed a run of North American dates last month. AC/DC's next show is at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany, on Jun 30. Full dates below.
AC/DC: PWR⚡️UP Tour 2025
Jun 30: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 04: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 08: Düsseldorf Open Air Park Düsseldorf, Germany
Jul 12: Madrid Metropolitano Stadium, Spain
Jul 20: Imola Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Italy
Jul 24: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
Jul 28: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Aug 05: Oslo Bjerke Racecourse, Norway
Aug 09: Paris Stade De France, France
Aug 17: Karlsruhe Messe Karlsruhe, Germany
Aug 21: Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium, Scotland
Nov 12: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia
Nov 16: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia
Nov 21: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia
Nov 25: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia
Nov 30: Adelaide Grand Final, Australia
Dec 04: Perth Optus Stadium, Australia
Dec 14: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia
Dec 18: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia
